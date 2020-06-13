Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

301 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MN

Finding an apartment in Brooklyn Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Village Creek
4 Units Available
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
6405 101st Avenue N
6405 101st Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,685
3780 sqft
6405 101st Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Stunning DR Horton Model Home! - Majestic staircase with grand foyer in the ideal Brooklyn Park neighborhood. Easy access to parks, trails, shopping and quick highway access.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Candlewood
1 Unit Available
8478 Adair Avenue North
8478 Adair Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1130 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Central Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
8300 Zane Avenue North-107
8300 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Central Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
8308 Zane Avenue North-203
8308 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn Park
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Broadway
10 Units Available
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Firehouse
2 Units Available
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just a few blocks north of 694 in Brooklyn Center, Earl Brown Farm Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments perfect for singles, roommates or families. Enjoy an in-door heated pool year-round.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
1 Unit Available
Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful wooded location, just steps from the Mississippi River. Community offers residents parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units feature bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage, garbage disposal and ice maker.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Park
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,185
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Haven on Fair Oak
2515 Fairoak Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1085 sqft
Right across the street from Greenhaven Country Club and next to Ward Park. Several restaurants within walking distance. Residents enjoy paid heat, a pool, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:00pm
Sunny Hollow
12 Units Available
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1464 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Robbinsdale
14 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,302
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town-home Available - Spacious 2 bedroom townhome in desirable and convenient New Hope Location. (RLNE3878483)
City Guide for Brooklyn Park, MN

Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Gophers of all ages, and welcome to your online apartment hunting headquarters! Brooklyn Park, situated on the western banks of the “Big Muddy” (aka the Mississippi River) just nine short miles from downtown Minneapolis, is one of the Twin Cities’ most conveniently located residential destinations. Featuring a wide range of rentals, Brooklyn Park is surely home of the perfect apartment for you. So what are you waiting for? Come along with us, bold ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brooklyn Park, MN

Finding an apartment in Brooklyn Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

