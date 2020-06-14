Apartment List
216 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brooklyn Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...
Edinburgh
14 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Lakeland Park
1 Unit Available
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6392 DOUGLAS DRIVE #105 Available 08/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your

Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
6405 101st Avenue N
6405 101st Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,685
3780 sqft
6405 101st Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Stunning DR Horton Model Home! - Majestic staircase with grand foyer in the ideal Brooklyn Park neighborhood. Easy access to parks, trails, shopping and quick highway access.

Palmer Lake
1 Unit Available
7330 Irving Ave N
7330 Irving Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse! This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, an upper level loft, an attached garage, and a fenced yard.

Commerce
1 Unit Available
8839 N Maplebrook Court
8839 North Maplebrook Circle, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1268 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit town home in Brooklyn Park. The upper level has the living room, dining room and kitchen, all with hardwood floors. The 2 bedrooms and the full bathroom are also on the upper level.

Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7523 Brunswick Avenue N
7523 Brunswick Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Don't miss this 3BD/2BA, 1700 sqft duplex for rent. This property features an open floor plan, large kitchen, and dining area. Fresh paint & Hardwood floors, new carpet & washer/dryer. Lawncare & snow removal is tenant responsibility.

Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7450 72nd Lane N
7450 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
710 sqft
Available June 1st! This 1Bed/1Bath condo offers wood floors, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool. Water/Sewer, Gas, and Trash included.

Hartkopf
1 Unit Available
7246 72nd Lane N
7246 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Available Now! This 2Bed/1Bath condo offers laminate wood floors throughout the main level, updated lighting fixtures, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool.
$
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Robbinsdale
12 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,185
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
11 Units Available
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
780 sqft
Conveniently located in Golden Valley with easy access to Highways 55 and 100, West End Trails offers nearby shopping, dining, recreation opportunities and an easy commute to work. Come and live in this great community in Golden Valley.
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Sheridan
28 Units Available
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Open! N&E brings the power of "both/and" to apartment living.
$
31 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Centennial
2 Units Available
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.
1 Unit Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
Garden City
1 Unit Available
Granite City
3415 65th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
Large kitchens with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community amenities include picnic area, BBQ grill and self-service laundry. Extra storage units available.
City Guide for Brooklyn Park, MN

Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Gophers of all ages, and welcome to your online apartment hunting headquarters! Brooklyn Park, situated on the western banks of the "Big Muddy" (aka the Mississippi River) just nine short miles from downtown Minneapolis, is one of the Twin Cities' most conveniently located residential destinations. Featuring a wide range of rentals, Brooklyn Park is surely home of the perfect apartment for you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brooklyn Park, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brooklyn Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

