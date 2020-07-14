Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage internet access gym on-site laundry courtyard hot tub

Huntington Place Apartments is conveniently located with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and all the Twin Cities has to offer. Every apartment features one large bedroom, over-sized windows with lots of light, neutral decor, large closets, and an individually controlled heating and air conditioning system (heat, water, gas, and trash removal utilities are included). There are two laundry centers on every floor, and plenty of off-street parking.



**Due to the Corona Virus/COVID-19, we are temporarily stopping all in-person showings until further notice. But we do offer a video tour of our Model apartment here: Huntington Model . We are encouraging all applicants to apply online. Simply go to Floor Plans, click on Availability and then choose a unit. There will be a box that shows saying "Start Application". Our application fee is $40 per adult or $55 if you've lived out of state before. If you have any questions or cannot apply online, please call or fill out the "contact us"