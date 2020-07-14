All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Huntington Place

5805 73rd Ave N · (763) 251-7832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Village Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 33-016 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 33-038 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 17-033 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
gym
on-site laundry
courtyard
hot tub
Huntington Place Apartments is conveniently located with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and all the Twin Cities has to offer. Every apartment features one large bedroom, over-sized windows with lots of light, neutral decor, large closets, and an individually controlled heating and air conditioning system (heat, water, gas, and trash removal utilities are included). There are two laundry centers on every floor, and plenty of off-street parking.

**Due to the Corona Virus/COVID-19, we are temporarily stopping all in-person showings until further notice. But we do offer a video tour of our Model apartment here: Huntington Model . We are encouraging all applicants to apply online. Simply go to Floor Plans, click on Availability and then choose a unit. There will be a box that shows saying "Start Application". Our application fee is $40 per adult or $55 if you've lived out of state before. If you have any questions or cannot apply online, please call or fill out the "contact us"

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult or $55 if you've lived out of state before
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: First Pet: $150, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: The following dog breeds are prohibited if a dog is 50% or more of the following breeds: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Bullmastiff, Chow-Chow, Doberman Pincher, Great Dane, Pit Bull/American Stafford Terrier, Presa Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Schipperke, Shar-Pei, Siberian, Husky, Wolf-Hybrid. All dogs and cats must wear identification tags that include the pet’s name, owner’s name, owner’s address and telephone number. Dogs and cats must be neutered or spayed. All pets must be housebroken, or litter trained.
Dogs
fee: $50 per dog
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $65/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Place have any available units?
Huntington Place has 3 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Huntington Place have?
Some of Huntington Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Place currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Place is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Place offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Place offers parking.
Does Huntington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Place have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Place has a pool.
Does Huntington Place have accessible units?
No, Huntington Place does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Huntington Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Huntington Place has units with air conditioning.
