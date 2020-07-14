Huntington Place

Lease Length: 6, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult or $55 if you've lived out of state before
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: First Pet: $150, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: The following dog breeds are prohibited if a dog is 50% or more of the following breeds: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Bullmastiff, Chow-Chow, Doberman Pincher, Great Dane, Pit Bull/American Stafford Terrier, Presa Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Schipperke, Shar-Pei, Siberian, Husky, Wolf-Hybrid. All dogs and cats must wear identification tags that include the pet’s name, owner’s name, owner’s address and telephone number. Dogs and cats must be neutered or spayed. All pets must be housebroken, or litter trained.