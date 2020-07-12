/
central brooklyn
256 Apartments for rent in Central Brooklyn, Brooklyn Park, MN
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Virtual Leasing Doors are Open! We take pride in providing quality, well-maintained, clean, and economical apartments in Brooklyn Park! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, galley-style kitchens, gas cooking ranges, spacious
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
784 sqft
Residents enjoy spacious one- or two-bedroom apartments and access to community clubhouse, indoor pool, laundry room on every floor and picnic area. Additional storage available. Section 8 and cats welcome.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
8300 Zane Avenue North
8300 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
8316 Zane Avenue North-205
8316 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 1 mile of Central Brooklyn
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Results within 5 miles of Central Brooklyn
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,520
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,394
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
15 Units Available
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
891 sqft
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around.
Last updated July 7 at 02:09pm
1 Unit Available
Granite City
3415 65th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large kitchens with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community amenities include picnic area, BBQ grill and self-service laundry. Extra storage units available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of 694 in Brooklyn Center, Earl Brown Farm Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments perfect for singles, roommates or families. Enjoy an in-door heated pool year-round.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,117
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful wooded location, just steps from the Mississippi River. Community offers residents parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units feature bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage, garbage disposal and ice maker.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,239
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
832 sqft
The Crest Apartments offers affordable, spacious apartment homes for both the active and the easygoing lifestyles.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant
4641 Independence Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4661 Independence Avenue N 61-105 Available 10/01/20 Call Joe at 763-453-8687 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath available August/September (RLNE4201968)
Last updated July 7 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Granite Peaks
3907 65th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
700 sqft
Granite Peaks Apartments takes the stress out of daily life with affordable living in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Convenient location near Hwy 694 and Hwy 100, downtown, and public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
