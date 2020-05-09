All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

9321 Wyoming Avenue S

9321 Wyoming Avenue South
Location

9321 Wyoming Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great Rent to Own Property! - Property Id: 179549

Extraordinary property in sought after Bush Lake Park Reserve area. Very large 4 bedroom 4 bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen with a bar. 3 bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Large master suite with attached den, spacious bathroom, and a enormous walk in closet.

Price: $612,000
Rent: $2995
Down Payment: Required
Lease: 2 years

All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Eric Janson
Realty Group, Inc.
I have access to many other properties for rent or rent to own.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179549
Property Id 179549

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5378720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Wyoming Avenue S have any available units?
9321 Wyoming Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9321 Wyoming Avenue S have?
Some of 9321 Wyoming Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Wyoming Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Wyoming Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Wyoming Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 9321 Wyoming Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 9321 Wyoming Avenue S offer parking?
No, 9321 Wyoming Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 9321 Wyoming Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9321 Wyoming Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Wyoming Avenue S have a pool?
No, 9321 Wyoming Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 9321 Wyoming Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 9321 Wyoming Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Wyoming Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9321 Wyoming Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9321 Wyoming Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9321 Wyoming Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
