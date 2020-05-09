9321 Wyoming Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great Rent to Own Property! - Property Id: 179549



Extraordinary property in sought after Bush Lake Park Reserve area. Very large 4 bedroom 4 bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen with a bar. 3 bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Large master suite with attached den, spacious bathroom, and a enormous walk in closet.



Price: $612,000

Rent: $2995

Down Payment: Required

Lease: 2 years



All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Eric Janson

Realty Group, Inc.

I have access to many other properties for rent or rent to own.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179549

No Pets Allowed



