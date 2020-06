Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler ready to be rented by 11/01/2018. This rambler is tucked away in a Bloomington neighborhood. There are many updates throughout the home including a total kitchen remodel, new family gas fireplace and a 4th bedroom. Quiet Neighborhood with great schools and shopping.