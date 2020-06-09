8912 W Bush Lake Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated between Anderson lake and Bush lake. An abundance of natural light from large windows, skylights & french doors in this open floor plan home with spacious kitchen with a pantry. Eat-in dining area and large living/dining room. 2-story wood-burning fireplace with optional 3rd bedroom or in home office loft overlooking the living room brings more natural light and lots of built-in-storage. Each of the two bedrooms has an attached bathroom, one has french doors leading out onto a screened in porch. Minutes away from many parks & lakes including Hyland park reserve, Richardson Nature center, Anderson & Normandale Lakes. Bloomington School District.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $2150 Security Deposit. All utilities are the tenants responsibility including snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



If you would like to take a virtual tour, watch Michaels video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlyXbGX0kdk



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

