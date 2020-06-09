8912 W Bush Lake Road

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated between Anderson lake and Bush lake. An abundance of natural light from large windows, skylights & french doors in this open floor plan home with spacious kitchen with a pantry. Eat-in dining area and large living/dining room. 2-story wood-burning fireplace with optional 3rd bedroom or in home office loft overlooking the living room brings more natural light and lots of built-in-storage. Each of the two bedrooms has an attached bathroom, one has french doors leading out onto a screened in porch. Minutes away from many parks & lakes including Hyland park reserve, Richardson Nature center, Anderson & Normandale Lakes. Bloomington School District.
Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $2150 Security Deposit. All utilities are the tenants responsibility including snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.
If you would like to take a virtual tour, watch Michaels video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlyXbGX0kdk
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Unique home with amazing features nestled between Anderson lake and Bush Lake!