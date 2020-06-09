All apartments in Bloomington
8912 W Bush Lake Road
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM

8912 W Bush Lake Road

8912 West Bush Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

8912 West Bush Lake Road, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated between Anderson lake and Bush lake. An abundance of natural light from large windows, skylights & french doors in this open floor plan home with spacious kitchen with a pantry. Eat-in dining area and large living/dining room. 2-story wood-burning fireplace with optional 3rd bedroom or in home office loft overlooking the living room brings more natural light and lots of built-in-storage. Each of the two bedrooms has an attached bathroom, one has french doors leading out onto a screened in porch. Minutes away from many parks & lakes including Hyland park reserve, Richardson Nature center, Anderson & Normandale Lakes. Bloomington School District.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $2150 Security Deposit. All utilities are the tenants responsibility including snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

If you would like to take a virtual tour, watch Michaels video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlyXbGX0kdk

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Unique home with amazing features nestled between Anderson lake and Bush Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8912 W Bush Lake Road have any available units?
8912 W Bush Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8912 W Bush Lake Road have?
Some of 8912 W Bush Lake Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8912 W Bush Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
8912 W Bush Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8912 W Bush Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8912 W Bush Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 8912 W Bush Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 8912 W Bush Lake Road offers parking.
Does 8912 W Bush Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8912 W Bush Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8912 W Bush Lake Road have a pool?
No, 8912 W Bush Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 8912 W Bush Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 8912 W Bush Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8912 W Bush Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8912 W Bush Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8912 W Bush Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8912 W Bush Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.

