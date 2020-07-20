All apartments in Bloomington
8616 Crest Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

8616 Crest Road

8616 Crest Road · No Longer Available
Location

8616 Crest Road, Bloomington, MN 55425

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with all bedrooms on the same level which makes for easy living! Nice big yard to enjoy with a wonderful patio area to relax on this summer! An eat In kitchen, central air, laundry, a fireplace, and a one car detached garage are some other great features of this home! Close to many parks and the Mall of America!

Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Telephone & Cable

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available 8/5/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8616 Crest Road have any available units?
8616 Crest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8616 Crest Road have?
Some of 8616 Crest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8616 Crest Road currently offering any rent specials?
8616 Crest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 Crest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8616 Crest Road is pet friendly.
Does 8616 Crest Road offer parking?
Yes, 8616 Crest Road offers parking.
Does 8616 Crest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8616 Crest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 Crest Road have a pool?
No, 8616 Crest Road does not have a pool.
Does 8616 Crest Road have accessible units?
No, 8616 Crest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 Crest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8616 Crest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8616 Crest Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8616 Crest Road has units with air conditioning.
