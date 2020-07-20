8616 Crest Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with all bedrooms on the same level which makes for easy living! Nice big yard to enjoy with a wonderful patio area to relax on this summer! An eat In kitchen, central air, laundry, a fireplace, and a one car detached garage are some other great features of this home! Close to many parks and the Mall of America!



Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Telephone & Cable



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available 8/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.