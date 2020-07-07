8601 10th Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 2bd/1ba single-family home in Bloomington available this July! 1 level living. The property is situated on a large corner lot with a huge fenced-in backyard. Includes 1-car garage and washer/dryer hook-ups. Close in proximity to shopping, schools, parks and Mall of America. Located in Bloomington School District-271. Tenant responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Pets are permitted with additional fees. No smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today! The property is currently occupied, do not show up to the property without an appointment.