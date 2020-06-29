All apartments in Bloomington
8447 Stevens Avenue
8447 Stevens Avenue

8447 Stevens Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8447 Stevens Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home would look amazing with you in it! This home has been completely re-done. New flooring, paint, windows, appliances, and both bathrooms! You will find all bedrooms are upstairs. The basement is unfinished but has a ton of natural light and can be used for extra storage or really anything! Kitchen has lots of cabinet storing space as well as plenty of counter space. 1 stall detached garage with big driveway. Bloomington School District.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month term lease. $1695 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Pets are allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Newly re-done SFH home waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8447 Stevens Avenue have any available units?
8447 Stevens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8447 Stevens Avenue have?
Some of 8447 Stevens Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8447 Stevens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8447 Stevens Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8447 Stevens Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8447 Stevens Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 8447 Stevens Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8447 Stevens Avenue offers parking.
Does 8447 Stevens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8447 Stevens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8447 Stevens Avenue have a pool?
No, 8447 Stevens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8447 Stevens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8447 Stevens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8447 Stevens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8447 Stevens Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8447 Stevens Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8447 Stevens Avenue has units with air conditioning.
