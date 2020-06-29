8447 Stevens Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This home would look amazing with you in it! This home has been completely re-done. New flooring, paint, windows, appliances, and both bathrooms! You will find all bedrooms are upstairs. The basement is unfinished but has a ton of natural light and can be used for extra storage or really anything! Kitchen has lots of cabinet storing space as well as plenty of counter space. 1 stall detached garage with big driveway. Bloomington School District.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month term lease. $1695 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Pets are allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Newly re-done SFH home waiting for you!