8151 33rd Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool internet access

Don't miss out on this great addition by Michelle Beddor and Renters Warehouse. This is a stunning 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in The Reflections Towers. This place shows off an open floor layout, office, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, granite countertops and has views for miles. The listing price includes EVERYTHING, water, gas, electric, snow removal, lawn care, cable, internet, workout room, entertainment room, 1 stall of underground parking and a storage unit! It is just 1 mile from the Mall of America and a block away from the light rail. This place won't last long! One small dog or cat is allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RENT: $1,450) (DEPOSIT: $1,450) ($150 admin + $7 P&R fee due at lease signing) A must see in-person or via our virtual walk-thru which is available for those who are taking the necessary precautions during these uncertain times (please contact agent for link). For showings copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery