8151 33rd Avenue S
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

8151 33rd Avenue S

8151 33rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8151 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55425
South Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Don't miss out on this great addition by Michelle Beddor and Renters Warehouse. This is a stunning 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in The Reflections Towers. This place shows off an open floor layout, office, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, granite countertops and has views for miles. The listing price includes EVERYTHING, water, gas, electric, snow removal, lawn care, cable, internet, workout room, entertainment room, 1 stall of underground parking and a storage unit! It is just 1 mile from the Mall of America and a block away from the light rail. This place won't last long! One small dog or cat is allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RENT: $1,450) (DEPOSIT: $1,450) ($150 admin + $7 P&R fee due at lease signing) A must see in-person or via our virtual walk-thru which is available for those who are taking the necessary precautions during these uncertain times (please contact agent for link). For showings copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8151 33rd Avenue S have any available units?
8151 33rd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8151 33rd Avenue S have?
Some of 8151 33rd Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8151 33rd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
8151 33rd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8151 33rd Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8151 33rd Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 8151 33rd Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 8151 33rd Avenue S offers parking.
Does 8151 33rd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8151 33rd Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8151 33rd Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 8151 33rd Avenue S has a pool.
Does 8151 33rd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 8151 33rd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 8151 33rd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8151 33rd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8151 33rd Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8151 33rd Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

