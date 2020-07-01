All apartments in Bloomington
10417 Zenith Ave S

10417 Zenith Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

10417 Zenith Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 02/01/20 West Bloomington - 4 bedroom House/ 3 Bathroom - Property Id: 189358

Single family home for lease in Bloomington West, MN! Ready for you to move in by February 1st 2020!

Highlights:
2,024 square feet.
Main floor: Master bedroom and attached bathroom, two additional bedrooms, bathroom in hallway, living room, kitchen, dining area
Lower Floor: 2nd master bedroom, bathroom, and family room in basement.
Hardwood floors, spacious two car garage, multiple family rooms, backyard with ability to garden, washer/dryer in basement, and a quiet neighborhood all make this a great home!

Security Deposit: $1,995. No Smoking. Pets are welcome with owner approval and a $250 refundable pet deposit. Minimum of 12 month lease required.

There is a $45 Rental Application / Background Check per adult (18+). Fee will be refunded if you choose to sign the one year lease.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, trash, internet/cable, garbage, and other utilities.

No previous evictions. Background check and income verification required. No section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189358
Property Id 189358

(RLNE5443204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 Zenith Ave S have any available units?
10417 Zenith Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 10417 Zenith Ave S have?
Some of 10417 Zenith Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10417 Zenith Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
10417 Zenith Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 Zenith Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10417 Zenith Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 10417 Zenith Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 10417 Zenith Ave S offers parking.
Does 10417 Zenith Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10417 Zenith Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 Zenith Ave S have a pool?
No, 10417 Zenith Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 10417 Zenith Ave S have accessible units?
No, 10417 Zenith Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 Zenith Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10417 Zenith Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 10417 Zenith Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10417 Zenith Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

