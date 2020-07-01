10417 Zenith Ave S

Amenities
Available 02/01/20 West Bloomington - 4 bedroom House/ 3 Bathroom - Property Id: 189358
Single family home for lease in Bloomington West, MN! Ready for you to move in by February 1st 2020!
Highlights:
2,024 square feet.
Main floor: Master bedroom and attached bathroom, two additional bedrooms, bathroom in hallway, living room, kitchen, dining area
Lower Floor: 2nd master bedroom, bathroom, and family room in basement.
Hardwood floors, spacious two car garage, multiple family rooms, backyard with ability to garden, washer/dryer in basement, and a quiet neighborhood all make this a great home!
Security Deposit: $1,995. No Smoking. Pets are welcome with owner approval and a $250 refundable pet deposit. Minimum of 12 month lease required.
There is a $45 Rental Application / Background Check per adult (18+). Fee will be refunded if you choose to sign the one year lease.
Tenant is responsible for electricity, trash, internet/cable, garbage, and other utilities.
No previous evictions. Background check and income verification required. No section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189358
Property Id 189358
(RLNE5443204)