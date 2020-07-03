All apartments in Blaine
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1151 100th Ln NE C

1151 100th Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

1151 100th Ln NE, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit C Available 06/01/20 Blaine Townhome, 2 bath, 2 car garage, - Property Id: 117480

2 BR, 2 Bath, 2 Stall Garage. Spacious master bedroom, living room, kitchen & loft. In the Spring Lake Park school district. Amenities include fridge, dishwasher, washer & dryer, microwave & stove. Water & sewer is included, as well as garbage. You will need to pay for your own gas & electric. This is an association, so there is no yard maintenance. Serious applicants only, please. Great townhouse neighborhood. Good walking and biking paths near the property, going through the edition.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117480
Property Id 117480

(RLNE5706733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 100th Ln NE C have any available units?
1151 100th Ln NE C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 1151 100th Ln NE C have?
Some of 1151 100th Ln NE C's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 100th Ln NE C currently offering any rent specials?
1151 100th Ln NE C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 100th Ln NE C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 100th Ln NE C is pet friendly.
Does 1151 100th Ln NE C offer parking?
Yes, 1151 100th Ln NE C offers parking.
Does 1151 100th Ln NE C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 100th Ln NE C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 100th Ln NE C have a pool?
No, 1151 100th Ln NE C does not have a pool.
Does 1151 100th Ln NE C have accessible units?
No, 1151 100th Ln NE C does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 100th Ln NE C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 100th Ln NE C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 100th Ln NE C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 100th Ln NE C does not have units with air conditioning.

