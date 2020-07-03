1151 100th Ln NE C

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit C Available 06/01/20 Blaine Townhome, 2 bath, 2 car garage, - Property Id: 117480



2 BR, 2 Bath, 2 Stall Garage. Spacious master bedroom, living room, kitchen & loft. In the Spring Lake Park school district. Amenities include fridge, dishwasher, washer & dryer, microwave & stove. Water & sewer is included, as well as garbage. You will need to pay for your own gas & electric. This is an association, so there is no yard maintenance. Serious applicants only, please. Great townhouse neighborhood. Good walking and biking paths near the property, going through the edition.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117480

Property Id 117480



(RLNE5706733)