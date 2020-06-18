All apartments in Apple Valley
8700 Highwood Way
8700 Highwood Way

8700 Highwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

8700 Highwood Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Hunters Wood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare Apple Valley rental on an acre wooded lot! - Rare find, almost 1 acre wooded lot with a stunning two story home situated in Hunters Wood subdivision. This newly updated home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces and a secluded backyard. Marble and ceramic tile are found throughout this beautiful estate. The large kitchen boasts solid surface counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and wine chiller. The master bedroom includes a fireplace, large walk-in closet and bathroom suite. Finished basement perfect for entertaining.

Up to 3 pets allowed!

We have many listings to choose from, reply to this ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you the latest list of our other available homes!

Having trouble finding a rental home, let us help! From searching homes to setting up showings, click the link below to speak with our rental concierge to get the details of what you are looking for and let us get to work finding you a home :

https://goo.gl/zVtFg4
(Link opens Facebook Messenger)

Apple Valley, Eagan, Burnsville, Rosemount, Farmington, Lakeville, Mendota Heights, Inver Grove Heights, Savage

Text or call Erik w National Realty Guild for more info or a showing on any of these listings today : (763) 445-9131

*Broker reciprocity courtesy of Success Realty MN

(RLNE4472557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 Highwood Way have any available units?
8700 Highwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 8700 Highwood Way have?
Some of 8700 Highwood Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 Highwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
8700 Highwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 Highwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8700 Highwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 8700 Highwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 8700 Highwood Way offers parking.
Does 8700 Highwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 Highwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 Highwood Way have a pool?
No, 8700 Highwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 8700 Highwood Way have accessible units?
No, 8700 Highwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 Highwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8700 Highwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8700 Highwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8700 Highwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
