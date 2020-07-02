15270 Flower Way

Amenities
$200 off Move In by 5/1!* End Unit, One-Level 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse- Community Pool! Available Now! - This end unit, one-level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is ready to move in! The home features large bedrooms with a private master bath and walk in closet, hardwood floors, and gas fireplace. Great open floorplan! Laundry in-unit. Community features an outdoor pool and spa! Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Up to 2 small pets ok. Available Now!
***Multiple move-in discounts available!***
1. $200 off 1st month's rent if you move in by 5/1! or
2. Free April rent if you move in by 5/1! or
3. One pet deposit waived if you move in by 5/1!
(RLNE5699171)