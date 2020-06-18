Beautiful 2bd/1.5 bath townhouse in apple valley - Property Id: 123997
Beautiful 2bd/1.5 bath in the heart of apple valley. The unit has a laundry set, new hardwood flooring and new carpet. Freshly painted walls. This unit has a big spacious living room and a deck for those warm summer days. This is a must see unit! Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123997p Property Id 123997
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5071319)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14332 Empire Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 have any available units?
14332 Empire Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 14332 Empire Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 have?
Some of 14332 Empire Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14332 Empire Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 currently offering any rent specials?
14332 Empire Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14332 Empire Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 pet-friendly?