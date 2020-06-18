All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

14332 Empire Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124

14332 Empire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14332 Empire Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 2bd/1.5 bath townhouse in apple valley - Property Id: 123997

Beautiful 2bd/1.5 bath in the heart of apple valley. The unit has a laundry set, new hardwood flooring and new carpet. Freshly painted walls. This unit has a big spacious living room and a deck for those warm summer days. This is a must see unit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123997p
Property Id 123997

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5071319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

