Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:53 PM

13763 Fordham Avenue

13763 Fordham Avenue · (612) 428-3198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13763 Fordham Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Scott Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

A newly renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits beautifully in the city of Apple Valley. This pet-friendly home features a large fenced yard where your pets can run freely. It also comes with a two car attached garage, perfect for storage and vehicles. The kitchen showcases new granite countertops, fresh cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a sliding patio door which walks out to a deck. The bedrooms and bathrooms have also been upgraded with a modern and in-style look. Don't miss this great opportunity!

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/13763FordhamViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13763 Fordham Avenue have any available units?
13763 Fordham Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13763 Fordham Avenue have?
Some of 13763 Fordham Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13763 Fordham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13763 Fordham Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13763 Fordham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13763 Fordham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13763 Fordham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13763 Fordham Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13763 Fordham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13763 Fordham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13763 Fordham Avenue have a pool?
No, 13763 Fordham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13763 Fordham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13763 Fordham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13763 Fordham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13763 Fordham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13763 Fordham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13763 Fordham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
