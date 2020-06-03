13763 Fordham Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



A newly renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits beautifully in the city of Apple Valley. This pet-friendly home features a large fenced yard where your pets can run freely. It also comes with a two car attached garage, perfect for storage and vehicles. The kitchen showcases new granite countertops, fresh cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a sliding patio door which walks out to a deck. The bedrooms and bathrooms have also been upgraded with a modern and in-style look. Don't miss this great opportunity!



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/13763FordhamViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.