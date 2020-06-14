94 Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI with hardwood floors
“I’m going back to Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti where I’m from / Back to Ypsilanti to have some fun” (– Lee Osler, “Back to Ypsilanti")
If Ann Arbor is the home for educated hippies, Ypsilanti is the cooler, hipper next-door neighbor. Ypsilanti is known as just “Ypsi” by the locals, pronounced like ipsi. If you pronounce it like yipsi, you’ll instantly stand out as someone who just doesn’t get it. Ypsilanti is just 8 miles away from Ann Arbor, so anything you could want in Ann Arbor isn’t too far away. Like Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti is also a college town, home to Eastern Michigan University. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ypsilanti renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.