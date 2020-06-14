Apartment List
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

94 Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ypsilanti renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
507 Pearl St
507 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 5 bedrooms 3 baths, Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars. tenants must get a parking permit with the city to park on the street.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
716 Pearl St
716 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2586 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 2 baths, Two kitchens one upstairs and one downstairs. Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
4 Units Available
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,069
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
113 Perrin Street
113 Perrin Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Here you will find the first floor unit of a Duplex in Ypsilanti. This unit has been undated and well kept. Hardwood floors through out, a shared basement with a washer and dryer. A large dinning room area and and very cute bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Normal Park
1 Unit Available
955 Washtenaw Avenue
955 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
2310 sqft
4 bedroom home. 1 bathroom New appliances, Wood floors. This is a pet-friendly unit. Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share,with large bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
408 washtenaw
408 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1228 sqft
This Three-Bedroom home has hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, on-site storage and parking, private entrance, dishwashwer in unit and has a patio and large back yard. We are pet friendly here. Cats are free and dogs require a $50/month fee.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Depot Town
1 Unit Available
508 N Huron Street
508 North Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Charming and Updated 3 Bedroom,1.5 Bath on HUGE Lot walking distance to Eastern Michigan University, Depot Town and Downtown Ypsilanti. First Floor Features Large Living Room with Bay Window and Hardwood Floor.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Ainsworth Park
1 Unit Available
438 Ainsworth
438 Ainsworth Cir, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Stunning fully updated three bedroom one bathroom main floor unit with all new wood floors throughout. Enormous bedrooms with good closet space and lots of windows for great natural lighting.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Historic South Side
1 Unit Available
218 Ferris
218 Ferris Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Studio
$2,100
1127 sqft
We have a gorgeous 2 bedroom home at 1120 Grant in Ypsilanti.Security deposit is equal to the rent price..

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
230 N Summit St
230 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
230 N Summit St Ypsilanti EMU / Water Tower Available 08/24/20 "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
234 N Summit St
234 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1500 sqft
Water Tower 3Bd / 2Ba Available 08/24/20 GORGEOUS HUGE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 3 floors of living space "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
232 N Summit St
232 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1500 sqft
232 N SUMMIT Available 08/24/20 HUGE MODERN 3 STORY TOWNHOUSE - approx 1500 sq ft - OPPOSITE WATERTOWER & WELCH HALL (EMU) "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
514 N Congress St
514 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,972
514 N Congress Available 08/21/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BD / 2 BA HOUSE - MANY LARGE WINDOWS - HARDWOOD FLOORS - FREE LAUNDRY Just $493 per person "TOP RATED NATIONAL APARTMENT COMMUNITY" - Apartment Ratings.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
236 N Summit St
236 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1500 sqft
236 N Summit St Available 08/21/20 HUGE MODERN 3 STORY TOWNHOUSE - approx 1500 sq ft - OPPOSITE WATERTOWER & WELCH HALL (EMU) "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
703 N Congress St
703 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
703 Congress Available 08/21/20 FANTASTIC HOUSE! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, MANY SUN-FILLED WINDOWS, DECK and LARGE YARD "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.
Results within 1 mile of Ypsilanti

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
165 Rosewood Ave
165 Rosewood Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polish hardwood floors. Kitchen appliance included. Gorgeous back patio with a fenced in back. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3250. (2.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2636 Stadium View #4
2636 Stadium View Dr, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1069 sqft
Stadium View Condo - Available Now - 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located in Stadium Meadows Condominium Complex, near Eastern Michigan.
Results within 5 miles of Ypsilanti
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kimberly Hills
19 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,632
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,214
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Ann Arbor Woods
7 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Kimberly Hills
6 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2005 E Stadium Blvd
2005 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK - ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BUILT-IN CHINA CABINETS AND BOOKCASES, BAY WINDOW WITH WINDOW SEAT, FIREPLACE, RECESSED LIGHTING, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT.
City Guide for Ypsilanti, MI

“I’m going back to Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti where I’m from / Back to Ypsilanti to have some fun” (– Lee Osler, “Back to Ypsilanti")

If Ann Arbor is the home for educated hippies, Ypsilanti is the cooler, hipper next-door neighbor. Ypsilanti is known as just “Ypsi” by the locals, pronounced like ipsi. If you pronounce it like yipsi, you’ll instantly stand out as someone who just doesn’t get it. Ypsilanti is just 8 miles away from Ann Arbor, so anything you could want in Ann Arbor isn’t too far away. Like Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti is also a college town, home to Eastern Michigan University. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ypsilanti, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ypsilanti renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

