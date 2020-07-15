All apartments in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti, MI
Arbor Circle Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Arbor Circle Apartments

2277 Grove Rd · (734) 428-3212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Ypsilanti
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 804N · Avail. now

$894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 802N · Avail. now

$894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 722E · Avail. Jul 31

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 713E · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 711E · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1155 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Circle Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275. Please call today for your personal tour and let us show you all that our charming Arbor Circle has to offer!

Great apartment features:
Washer/Dryer in every apartment
Linen, Entry and Walk in closets
In apartment storage room
Breakfast Bar
Bay windows
Central air conditioning
Patio / Balcony Available



Amenities include:
Outdoor pool
Beautiful mature grounds with gazebo
Carports
Controlled access buildings with individual intercoms
Pets welcome

Located within walking distance to Ford Lake and easy access to shopping, entertainment, I-94, I-275, US-23, and Willow Run and Detroit Metropolitan Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Deposit equal to 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, Covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Circle Apartments have any available units?
Arbor Circle Apartments has 5 units available starting at $894 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbor Circle Apartments have?
Some of Arbor Circle Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Circle Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Circle Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Circle Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Circle Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Circle Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Circle Apartments offers parking.
Does Arbor Circle Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbor Circle Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Circle Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Circle Apartments has a pool.
Does Arbor Circle Apartments have accessible units?
No, Arbor Circle Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Circle Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Circle Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbor Circle Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbor Circle Apartments has units with air conditioning.
