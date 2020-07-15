Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup carpet extra storage oven Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275. Please call today for your personal tour and let us show you all that our charming Arbor Circle has to offer!



Great apartment features:

Washer/Dryer in every apartment

Linen, Entry and Walk in closets

In apartment storage room

Breakfast Bar

Bay windows

Central air conditioning

Patio / Balcony Available







Amenities include:

Outdoor pool

Beautiful mature grounds with gazebo

Carports

Controlled access buildings with individual intercoms

Pets welcome



Located within walking distance to Ford Lake and easy access to shopping, entertainment, I-94, I-275, US-23, and Willow Run and Detroit Metropolitan Airports.