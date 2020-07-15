Amenities
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275. Please call today for your personal tour and let us show you all that our charming Arbor Circle has to offer!
Great apartment features:
Washer/Dryer in every apartment
Linen, Entry and Walk in closets
In apartment storage room
Breakfast Bar
Bay windows
Central air conditioning
Patio / Balcony Available
Amenities include:
Outdoor pool
Beautiful mature grounds with gazebo
Carports
Controlled access buildings with individual intercoms
Pets welcome
Located within walking distance to Ford Lake and easy access to shopping, entertainment, I-94, I-275, US-23, and Willow Run and Detroit Metropolitan Airports.