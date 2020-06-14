Apartment List
/
MI
/
ypsilanti
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

32 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,331
700 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,138
763 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$849
898 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
4 Units Available
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,069
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Ypsilanti
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,407
738 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kimberly Hills
19 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
739 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Ann Arbor Woods
7 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
Results within 10 miles of Ypsilanti
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$813
820 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,212
741 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,291
744 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Northside
46 Units Available
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
650 sqft
Pre-lease your fall apartment in the month of April and receive your fall prorate free - Offer expires 4/30/2020 Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,594
692 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
650 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
701 Waymarket Dr
701 Waymarket Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
350 sqft
Quiet, Clean Suites Near Hospitals - Property Id: 254900 Enjoy our spacious, apartment-style suites featuring a full kitchen and flexible work and dining space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Virginia Park
1 Unit Available
1111 W Huron St 2
1111 West Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
650 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Great 1-bedroom Apartment with Social Distancing - Property Id: 245563 This amazing second floor apartment is located in the historic district of Old West Side, Ann Arbor.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
19708 Sharon Ct
19708 Sharon Ct, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath. Pets okay with pet fee. Section 8 okay. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and backyard lawn care. Window a/c.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
414 Lawrence St Apt 6
414 Lawrence St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 FREE PARKING AND LAUNDRY! Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Germantown
1 Unit Available
220 Packard St
220 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Available Fall 2020. Two blocks from the Michigan Union. FREE PARKING and FREE LAUNDRY are available. In close proximity to bus stops, restaurants, and shops.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Yost
3 Units Available
933 Dewey Ave
933 Dewey Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$920
Great location on UM central campus. Large windows and large balcony. FREE PARKING ON-SITE. Laundry facilities available on-site. Tenant pays for utilities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Germantown
1 Unit Available
537 S 4th Ave Apt 2
537 South Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
800 sqft
537 S. 4th Ave APT# 2 Available 08/29/20 Available Fall to Fall Lease (FLEXIBLE MOVE IN DATE STARTING July UNTIL SEPT 1ST, 2020) , 537 South Fourth Ave APT#2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
111 Ashley
111 N Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,350
922 sqft
Chic Downtown Condo At Popular At Ashley Terrace. One bedroom, one bath condo with 927 square feet. Large master suite, with spacious bath and walk in closet, This unit Is bright and airy with wonderful, long southern views of downtown Ann Arbor.

June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report. Ypsilanti rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ypsilanti rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report. Ypsilanti rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ypsilanti rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ypsilanti rents increased over the past month

Ypsilanti rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ypsilanti stand at $874 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,055 for a two-bedroom. Ypsilanti's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ypsilanti, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ypsilanti rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Ypsilanti, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Ypsilanti is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ypsilanti's median two-bedroom rent of $1,055 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Ypsilanti.
    • While Ypsilanti's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ypsilanti than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Ypsilanti.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Ypsilanti 1 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYpsilanti 3 BedroomsYpsilanti Apartments with Balcony
    Ypsilanti Apartments with GarageYpsilanti Apartments with GymYpsilanti Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYpsilanti Apartments with ParkingYpsilanti Apartments with Pool
    Ypsilanti Apartments with Washer-DryerYpsilanti Dog Friendly ApartmentsYpsilanti Furnished ApartmentsYpsilanti Pet Friendly PlacesYpsilanti Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
    Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MI
    Romulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor