Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Redwood Ypsilanti

9226 White Wing Drive · (833) 301-7568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,574

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Willowood-1

$1,774

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Ypsilanti.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
media room
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee, $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 3
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Ypsilanti have any available units?
Redwood Ypsilanti offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,574. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Ypsilanti have?
Some of Redwood Ypsilanti's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Ypsilanti currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Ypsilanti is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Ypsilanti pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Ypsilanti is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Ypsilanti offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Ypsilanti offers parking.
Does Redwood Ypsilanti have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Ypsilanti offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Ypsilanti have a pool?
No, Redwood Ypsilanti does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Ypsilanti have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Ypsilanti has accessible units.
Does Redwood Ypsilanti have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Ypsilanti has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Ypsilanti have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Ypsilanti has units with air conditioning.
