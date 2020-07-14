Redwood Ypsilanti

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee, $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 3
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Attached garage.