apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
170 Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
4 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Normal Park
948 Sheridan St
948 Sheridan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available now! Magnificent duplex in the heart of Ypsilanti, located just a block from EMU. Each side has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with larger kitchens. Roof, furnaces and bathrooms recently updated. 5 minutes to St.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
4 Units Available
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,069
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available by August 1st - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Hard wood flooring throughout, no carpet. Washer and dryer in basement.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Historic South Side
209 Buffalo St
209 Buffalo Street, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1944 sqft
Available 09/01/20 We are gut renovating 209 Buffalo for a 9/1 move in!!! Everything in this home will be brand new! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-unit laundry, central A/C, large living room, dining room and a sun room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College Heights
1010 Washtenaw Rd
1010 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 3.5 baths, Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Lots of parking space in the back.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
507 Pearl St
507 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 5 bedrooms 3 baths, Tenant pays all utilities. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars. tenants must get a parking permit with the city to park on the street.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect Gardens
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
113 Perrin Street
113 Perrin Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Here you will find the first floor unit of a Duplex in Ypsilanti. This unit has been undated and well kept. Hardwood floors through out, a shared basement with a washer and dryer. A large dinning room area and and very cute bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
120 N Summit Street
120 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1180 sqft
This beautiful Duplex rental has 2 units. This is unit 2 and is the upper unit. This unit comes with a shareable washer and dryer access on the entry floor.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
716 Pearl St
716 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2586 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 2 baths, Two kitchens one upstairs and one downstairs. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
College Heights
1636 washtenaw
1636 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1006 sqft
Move-in ready beautiful second floor Condo. 10-min walking-distance to Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy (https://www.wihi.org).Bus Stop is nearby (www.theride.org).
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
2372 Quarterback Ct Unit 1
2372 Quarterback Ct, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath condo, with all appliances. Includes all utilities. No pets. 1 carport space and multiple parking spaces available. Includes high speed internet and Cable tv. Near EMU and St. Joseph Hospital. Central a/c and heat.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
213 Ballard St Apt 1
213 Ballard St, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Nice Sized Bedrooms, 1 Bath, upstairs apartment, just minutes from EMU Campus! Updated bathroom New flooring in kitchen New Carpeting throughout Only $375 per bedroom Plenty of free, on site parking, Free washer/dryer 2 Blocks from EMU
Results within 5 miles of Ypsilanti
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,622
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
47 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,269
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Hills
2403 Packard #36
2403 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
2403 Packard #36 Available 08/28/20 2 Bedroom Independence Condo Association! - Unit available in Independence Condominiums. Close to Trader Joe's and only a short drive or bike ride to downtown Ann Arbor.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4220 Lilac Ln
4220 Lilac Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3300 sqft
Available 07/31/20 Like new! Built in 2016. Beautiful home with open floor plan. Gorgeous expanded kitchen showcasing Aristokraft cabinets, a huge island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4310 Center Valley Dr
4310 Center Valley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2416 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with 1 office 2,416 Sq. Ft living space. Upstairs has loft space. Full basement. 2 car attached garage. Small pets only. Vaulted ceilings. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Allen
1917 Lindsay Lane
1917 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
A two bedroom Condo in Ann Arbor MI Very convenient location. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/ann-arbor-mi?lid=12360752 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5514622)
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ann Arbor
3130 Woodmanor Ct
3130 Woodmanor Court, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
AVAIALBE NOW, Minimum Credit Scor Upper 600 REQUIRED.
