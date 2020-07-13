/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
47 Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,083
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
926 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,093
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
4 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,069
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Ypsilanti
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,499
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
47 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,018
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Hills
2403 Packard #36
2403 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
2403 Packard #36 Available 08/28/20 2 Bedroom Independence Condo Association! - Unit available in Independence Condominiums. Close to Trader Joe's and only a short drive or bike ride to downtown Ann Arbor.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9448 Nature View Ln
9448 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Dont miss this great condo! This condo boasts 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, balcony, gas fire place, premium appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Earhart Village
1090 Greenhills
1090 Greenhills Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1090 Greenhills - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Condo - This lovely two bedroom, two and a half bath condo has gorgeous hardwood floors on first floor and a lovely fireplace. Kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Glazier Way
684 Peninsula Court
684 Peninsula Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Listed exclusively by Mary Jackson, KW Ann Arbor 734-995-9400. This sharp 2-bedroom Patio Floor-Plan unit at Geddes Lake Condos is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Glazier Way
726 WATERSEDGE Drive
726 Watersedge Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1208 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed and 1.5 bath townhome style condo in highly sought after Geddes Lake. Awesome kitchen w/new cabinets and Quartz countertops w/big single bowl sink and new S/S appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Hills
1815 Independence Boulevard
1815 Independence Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
938 sqft
Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, www.bouma.com. Wow! This upper level Independence condo is an absolute MUST SEE! Totally remodeled from top to bottom - this unit will not disappoint.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4445 Hillside Court
4445 Hillside Court, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1553 sqft
ANSARA TEAM EXCLUSIVE - CALL BRIAN 734-645-7839.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Allen
2311 Fernwood Avenue
2311 Fernwood Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
699 sqft
Presented by The Bouma Group, Martin Bouma, 734-761-3060, www.bouma.com. End unit in popular Pittsfield Village! Location is key as this condo is walking distance to Whole Foods, Arborland Shopping Center, and many parks and playgrounds.
Results within 10 miles of Ypsilanti
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$872
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,365
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,836
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,531
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Georgetown
Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
946 sqft
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Elbel
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
40 Units Available
Northside
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
779 sqft
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Similar Pages
Ypsilanti 1 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYpsilanti 3 BedroomsYpsilanti Apartments with Balcony
Ypsilanti Apartments with GarageYpsilanti Apartments with GymYpsilanti Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYpsilanti Apartments with ParkingYpsilanti Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MI