73 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,083
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
926 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,093
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
4 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 South Grove Street
20 South Grove Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Minutes from downtown Ypsilanti we have a unit available for rent at 20 s grove in Ypsilanti. This unit is renting for $1,200 per month including water in the rent price. We have a three bedroom apartment available 06/01/20.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,069
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available by August 1st - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Hard wood flooring throughout, no carpet. Washer and dryer in basement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prospect Gardens
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
504 Saint Johns - 201
504 Saint Johns Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 01, 2020! - Rent is $825, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Normal Park
955 Washtenaw Avenue
955 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
2310 sqft
4 bedroom home. 1 bathroom New appliances, Wood floors. This is a pet-friendly unit. Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share,with large bedrooms.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
510 North Congress - 14
510 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 1! - Rent is $800, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Ypsilanti
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
165 Rosewood Ave
165 Rosewood Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polish hardwood floors. Kitchen appliance included. Gorgeous back patio with a fenced in back. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3250. (2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
458 Dupont
458 Dupont Street, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
458 Dupont Available 08/28/20 Super Cute House! - Located in Ypsilanti near the Polo Fields / Washtenaw Golf Club. Updated smaller home right between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, in a quiet neighborhood just off Packard.
Results within 5 miles of Ypsilanti
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,499
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
47 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,018
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4310 Center Valley Dr
4310 Center Valley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2416 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with 1 office 2,416 Sq. Ft living space. Upstairs has loft space. Full basement. 2 car attached garage. Small pets only. Vaulted ceilings. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9448 Nature View Ln
9448 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Dont miss this great condo! This condo boasts 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, balcony, gas fire place, premium appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Earhart Village
1090 Greenhills
1090 Greenhills Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1090 Greenhills - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Condo - This lovely two bedroom, two and a half bath condo has gorgeous hardwood floors on first floor and a lovely fireplace. Kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ann Arbor
3144 Turnberry Ln
3144 Turnberry Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3144 Turnberry Ln in Ann Arbor. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ann Arbor
3088 Village Circle
3088 Village Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1128 sqft
Exceptional value for two bedroom rental in Ann Arbor with FULL BASEMENT and ATTACHED garage. Great central locationwith easy access to highways and quick drive to both UM or EMU.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ann Arbor
3233 Cardinal Avenue
3233 Cardinal Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1056 sqft
Cozy, remodeled cottage-type home in quiet Ann Arbor neighborhood. This home has been completely updated from top to bottom with wood floors, tile, granite countertops, new cabinets, & stainless steel appliances.
