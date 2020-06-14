Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ypsilanti renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,331
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
926 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,138
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Units Available
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,069
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Ypsilanti
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,632
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
44 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,214
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kimberly Hills
6 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3143 Primrose Ln
3143 Primrose Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1609 sqft
This Open Concept Upper Ranch Condo has over 1600 Sq. Ft. with 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath at Rosewood Village.
Results within 10 miles of Ypsilanti
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$816
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$963
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,837
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,209
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,594
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel finish pulls.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2537 Big Sky Ct
2537 Big Sky Court, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239. For more information about this property and others please visit www.jkellerproperties.com. Located in the Lake Forest Sub, this large 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
701 Waymarket Dr
701 Waymarket Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
350 sqft
Quiet, Clean Suites Near Hospitals - Property Id: 254900 Enjoy our spacious, apartment-style suites featuring a full kitchen and flexible work and dining space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
South Maple
1 Unit Available
1740 S Maple Road
1740 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1788 sqft
Listing is brought to you exclusively by Kim Roberts Realtor at RE/MAX Platinum. For more information call 734-645-5142.Great Great Location with ample space. Move in ready end unit. Hardwood floors in family room and kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
South Maple
1 Unit Available
1315 S MAPLE Rd Road
1315 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1173 sqft
Great Price & Location! Unit #305, For Lease, this is a very nice and spacious two bedroom two bath condo that has lots of updates, this unit is located on the 3rd floor, large living room with fireplace, and doorwall that leads to balcony, New

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
325 Briarcrest
325 Briarcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
Simply The Best Setting At Briarcrest Overlooking The Commons At The Rear Of The Development With A Light-filled Southerly Exposure. Updates In 2006 Include Pergo Floor In Living/Dining Areas, 1st Floor Re-painted, New Dishwasher & New Washer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2741 Barclay Way
2741 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1001 sqft
Located near U of M's North Campus, 2741 Barclay Way is a beautiful town home with an open layout and filled with natural light.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
South Maple
1 Unit Available
2116 Pauline Boulevard
2116 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For lease only. Great location on west side of Ann Arbor within walking distance of shops and dining and on bus line. One big bedroom with walkingin closet. Upper end unit condo with private balcony.
City Guide for Ypsilanti, MI

“I’m going back to Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti where I’m from / Back to Ypsilanti to have some fun” (– Lee Osler, “Back to Ypsilanti")

If Ann Arbor is the home for educated hippies, Ypsilanti is the cooler, hipper next-door neighbor. Ypsilanti is known as just “Ypsi” by the locals, pronounced like ipsi. If you pronounce it like yipsi, you’ll instantly stand out as someone who just doesn’t get it. Ypsilanti is just 8 miles away from Ann Arbor, so anything you could want in Ann Arbor isn’t too far away. Like Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti is also a college town, home to Eastern Michigan University. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ypsilanti, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ypsilanti renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

