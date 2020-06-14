Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI with garage

Ypsilanti apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
21 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,138
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
716 Pearl St
716 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2586 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 2 baths, Two kitchens one upstairs and one downstairs. Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
507 Pearl St
507 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 5 bedrooms 3 baths, Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars. tenants must get a parking permit with the city to park on the street.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available May 2020 - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Washer and dryer in basement. Plenty of free parking including a garage.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
120 N Summit Street
120 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1180 sqft
This beautiful Duplex rental has 2 units. This is unit 1 and is the lower entry/downstairs unit. This unit comes with a shareable washer and dryer access on the entry floor.
Results within 1 mile of Ypsilanti

1 Unit Available
8690 Cedar
8690 Cedar Court, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
8690 Cedar - 4 Bed with updated Bathroom and Kitchen - This 4 bedroom house in Superior Township features 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 bedroom in the basement! The house sits on a large corner lot, has an attached garage, and a large backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Ypsilanti
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,632
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Southeast Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
3144 Turnberry Ln
3144 Turnberry Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3144 Turnberry Ln in Ann Arbor. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
9448 Nature View Ln
9448 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Dont miss this great condo! This condo boasts 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, balcony, gas fire place, premium appliances.

1 Unit Available
660 Eugene St
660 Eugene Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Willow Run area is perfect for families. The home features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, an open floor plan and a newly redone bathroom.

1 Unit Available
4310 Center Valley Dr
4310 Center Valley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2416 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with 1 office 2,416 Sq. Ft living space. Upstairs has loft space. Full basement. 2 car attached garage. Small pets only. Vaulted ceilings. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer.

1 Unit Available
3143 Primrose Ln
3143 Primrose Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1609 sqft
This Open Concept Upper Ranch Condo has over 1600 Sq. Ft. with 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath at Rosewood Village.

1 Unit Available
3477 Ashburnam Rd
3477 Ashburnam Road, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available 09/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Single family home for rent in Arbor Hills neighborhood. The home sits on the very end of a cul-de-sac and a City Park adjacent.

1 Unit Available
Hawks Rental
2860 Hawks Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
GREAT Location, 5 Minute Drive to St. Joe Hospital, WCC, and 10 Minute Drive to U Of M Hospital and UM Central Campus Close to Grosser y shops. Beautiful 4 Bed Room, 2 Living Rm, Dining Room, 2.

1 Unit Available
2005 E Stadium Blvd
2005 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK - ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BUILT-IN CHINA CABINETS AND BOOKCASES, BAY WINDOW WITH WINDOW SEAT, FIREPLACE, RECESSED LIGHTING, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT.

Southeast Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
3088 Village Circle
3088 Village Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1128 sqft
Exceptional value for two bedroom rental in Ann Arbor with FULL BASEMENT and ATTACHED garage. Great central locationwith easy access to highways and quick drive to both UM or EMU.

Allen
1 Unit Available
3134 Asher Road
3134 Asher Road, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2172 sqft
This 3-story Berkshire Creek condo has an ideal central location and is rated very bikeable by WalkScore.com! Easy walk to Walgreens, Whole Foods, and more.

1 Unit Available
3370 Primrose Lane
3370 Primrose Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1193 sqft
Marketed exclusively by Brian Auten brianauten@kw.com 734-846-2723 Keller Williams Ann Arbor MUST SEE! Desirable upper ranch end unit available in the sought after Rosewood Village.

Allen
1 Unit Available
1862 Lindsay
1862 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1563 sqft
A Desired, Quiet Community Just Minutes from Vibrated Shopping Malls and Parks. 2 full bathrooms. Cathedral Ceiling In Living Room Gives This Condo An Open Bright Floor Plan. Large Dining Area.

Allen
1 Unit Available
1926 Lindsay Lane
1926 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1523 sqft
Desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Brentwood Square - upper unit. Conveniently located on the city bus route and walking distance to shopping, and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
8298 S WARWICK Court
8298 Warwick Court, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1818 sqft
Great 3 bdrm, 3.5 baths home has been well cared for and is move in ready. Home features a 2 story hwd floor entry. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a spacious Family rm and dining rm with a gas fireplace.

Southeast Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
3233 Cardinal Avenue
3233 Cardinal Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1056 sqft
Cozy, remodeled cottage-type home in quiet Ann Arbor neighborhood. This home has been completely updated from top to bottom with wood floors, tile, granite countertops, new cabinets, & stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Ypsilanti, MI

“I’m going back to Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti where I’m from / Back to Ypsilanti to have some fun” (– Lee Osler, “Back to Ypsilanti")

If Ann Arbor is the home for educated hippies, Ypsilanti is the cooler, hipper next-door neighbor. Ypsilanti is known as just “Ypsi” by the locals, pronounced like ipsi. If you pronounce it like yipsi, you’ll instantly stand out as someone who just doesn’t get it. Ypsilanti is just 8 miles away from Ann Arbor, so anything you could want in Ann Arbor isn’t too far away. Like Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti is also a college town, home to Eastern Michigan University. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

