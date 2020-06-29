All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

44433 Newburyport Dr

44433 Newburyport Dr · (313) 477-2224
Location

44433 Newburyport Dr, Wayne County, MI 48187

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1475 · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
**MUST SEE** Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath 1200 square feet Townhouse Condo for lease at Plymouth Landing in Canton, MI!!! Immediate Occupancy!

Great location near shopping, schools, parks, and restaurants. Plymouth-Canton school district. Friendly neighborhood. Updates since 2011 include kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms & all flooring. 3 bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful large living room with built-in entertainment center, and butler’s pantry in dining room. Walk-in closets in Master Bedroom and Bedroom #2. Upgraded Appliances included - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Food Disposer, Washer, and Dryer. Water, Snow and Garbage removal included in the rent. 12 months or 24 months lease lengths available.
TERMS:
• Minimum One-year Lease
• Rent -- $1,475 per month
• Deposit -- $2,200; Cleanup Fee -- $300
• Mandatory background and credit check fee $35 per adult

Call Chad at Umberland LLC for more details or to schedule a private showing at 313-477-2224.

(RLNE5925337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44433 Newburyport Dr have any available units?
44433 Newburyport Dr has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44433 Newburyport Dr have?
Some of 44433 Newburyport Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44433 Newburyport Dr currently offering any rent specials?
44433 Newburyport Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44433 Newburyport Dr pet-friendly?
No, 44433 Newburyport Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 44433 Newburyport Dr offer parking?
Yes, 44433 Newburyport Dr offers parking.
Does 44433 Newburyport Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44433 Newburyport Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44433 Newburyport Dr have a pool?
No, 44433 Newburyport Dr does not have a pool.
Does 44433 Newburyport Dr have accessible units?
No, 44433 Newburyport Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 44433 Newburyport Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44433 Newburyport Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 44433 Newburyport Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44433 Newburyport Dr has units with air conditioning.
