44433 Newburyport Dr

Amenities
**MUST SEE** Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath 1200 square feet Townhouse Condo for lease at Plymouth Landing in Canton, MI!!! Immediate Occupancy!
Great location near shopping, schools, parks, and restaurants. Plymouth-Canton school district. Friendly neighborhood. Updates since 2011 include kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms & all flooring. 3 bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful large living room with built-in entertainment center, and butler’s pantry in dining room. Walk-in closets in Master Bedroom and Bedroom #2. Upgraded Appliances included - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Food Disposer, Washer, and Dryer. Water, Snow and Garbage removal included in the rent. 12 months or 24 months lease lengths available.
TERMS:
• Minimum One-year Lease
• Rent -- $1,475 per month
• Deposit -- $2,200; Cleanup Fee -- $300
• Mandatory background and credit check fee $35 per adult
Call Chad at Umberland LLC for more details or to schedule a private showing at 313-477-2224.
(RLNE5925337)