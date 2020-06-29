44433 Newburyport Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

**MUST SEE** Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath 1200 square feet Townhouse Condo for lease at Plymouth Landing in Canton, MI!!! Immediate Occupancy!



Great location near shopping, schools, parks, and restaurants. Plymouth-Canton school district. Friendly neighborhood. Updates since 2011 include kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms & all flooring. 3 bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful large living room with built-in entertainment center, and butler’s pantry in dining room. Walk-in closets in Master Bedroom and Bedroom #2. Upgraded Appliances included - Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Food Disposer, Washer, and Dryer. Water, Snow and Garbage removal included in the rent. 12 months or 24 months lease lengths available.

TERMS:

• Minimum One-year Lease

• Rent -- $1,475 per month

• Deposit -- $2,200; Cleanup Fee -- $300

• Mandatory background and credit check fee $35 per adult



Call Chad at Umberland LLC for more details or to schedule a private showing at 313-477-2224.



