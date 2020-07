15489 DIXIE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

***FOR RENT*** REDFORD 2 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1000 SQFT OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH, RECENTLY UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND COUNTERTOP SPACE, APPLIANCES PROVIDED FOR TENANT USE, NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH LARGE WINDOWS THAT ALLOW LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT, CARPETED FLOORS THAT LEAD FROM LIVING ROOM THROUGH HALLWAY AND ALL BEDROOMS, GENEROUS SIZE BEDROOMS, WINDOW TREATMENT THROUGHOUT, UPDATED BATH WITH CERAMIC TILED FLOORS, 13 MONTH MIN LEASE REQUIRED, 1ST MONTHS RENT + 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT + $295 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE + $99 PROCESSING FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING, PETS NEGOTIABLE, SECTION 8 WELCOME, CALL TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!