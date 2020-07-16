All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:55 PM

11332 FENTON

11332 Fenton Avenue · (734) 459-4700
Location

11332 Fenton Avenue, Wayne County, MI 48239

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,330

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to your beautiful brick ranch with sparkling hardwood floors, full finished basement, 2 car garage and so much more! Spacious living room with dining space, a functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Finished basement features recreation space with a fabulous bar, great for entertaining! The entire home has been freshly painted and is completely move-in ready! Large back yard with 2 car garage, fully fenced and ready for some outdoor lounging and entertaining. Convenient location, close to expressways, shopping, restaurants and a short drive straight downtown to Detroit! Make your appointment today, this one surely will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11332 FENTON have any available units?
11332 FENTON has a unit available for $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11332 FENTON currently offering any rent specials?
11332 FENTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11332 FENTON pet-friendly?
No, 11332 FENTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 11332 FENTON offer parking?
Yes, 11332 FENTON offers parking.
Does 11332 FENTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11332 FENTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11332 FENTON have a pool?
No, 11332 FENTON does not have a pool.
Does 11332 FENTON have accessible units?
No, 11332 FENTON does not have accessible units.
Does 11332 FENTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 11332 FENTON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11332 FENTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 11332 FENTON does not have units with air conditioning.
