11332 FENTON

Amenities

Welcome home to your beautiful brick ranch with sparkling hardwood floors, full finished basement, 2 car garage and so much more! Spacious living room with dining space, a functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Finished basement features recreation space with a fabulous bar, great for entertaining! The entire home has been freshly painted and is completely move-in ready! Large back yard with 2 car garage, fully fenced and ready for some outdoor lounging and entertaining. Convenient location, close to expressways, shopping, restaurants and a short drive straight downtown to Detroit! Make your appointment today, this one surely will not disappoint!