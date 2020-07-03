Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking pool tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar conference room hot tub internet access internet cafe media room

The Trilogy Apartments in Belleville, MI are the perfect place to call home! Surrounded by rolling hills, large courtyards, mature trees, peaceful waterways and stunning landscaping, our community is in the center of relaxation. Linked together by three unique neighborhood settings, we offer just the right apartment homes for everyone. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans range from 850 to 1,000 square feet and are pet friendly!Inside The Trilogy Apartments, residents are happy to find options that include an in-home washer and dryer, a private patio or balcony and extra large closets. The community features on-site professional maintenance, a fitness center and outdoor pools and tennis courts.With its central location near I-275 and I-94, The Trilogy Apartments are just minutes from Ann Arbor, Plymouth/Canton, downtown Detroit, Lower Huron Metropolitan Park, Belleville Lake and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.