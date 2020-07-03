All apartments in Belleville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Trilogy Apartments

10910 Independence Ln · (734) 234-4218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look and Lease! Waived application fee if you apply the same day you have toured!
Location

10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI 48111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L721 · Avail. now

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit B323 · Avail. Aug 3

$961

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A212 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,007

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit L628 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,068

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit B922 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trilogy Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
coffee bar
conference room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
media room
The Trilogy Apartments in Belleville, MI are the perfect place to call home! Surrounded by rolling hills, large courtyards, mature trees, peaceful waterways and stunning landscaping, our community is in the center of relaxation. Linked together by three unique neighborhood settings, we offer just the right apartment homes for everyone. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans range from 850 to 1,000 square feet and are pet friendly!Inside The Trilogy Apartments, residents are happy to find options that include an in-home washer and dryer, a private patio or balcony and extra large closets. The community features on-site professional maintenance, a fitness center and outdoor pools and tennis courts.With its central location near I-275 and I-94, The Trilogy Apartments are just minutes from Ann Arbor, Plymouth/Canton, downtown Detroit, Lower Huron Metropolitan Park, Belleville Lake and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trilogy Apartments have any available units?
Trilogy Apartments has 6 units available starting at $934 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Trilogy Apartments have?
Some of Trilogy Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trilogy Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Trilogy Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Look and Lease! Waived application fee if you apply the same day you have toured!
Is Trilogy Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Trilogy Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments offers parking.
Does Trilogy Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trilogy Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments has a pool.
Does Trilogy Apartments have accessible units?
No, Trilogy Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Trilogy Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Trilogy Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Trilogy Apartments has units with air conditioning.
