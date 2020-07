1099 PADDINGTON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CHARMING CANTON COLONIAL, READY TO MOVE IN. NEW CARPETS, PAINT, GRANITE IN KITCHEN. HARD TO FIND CLEAN, GOOD SINGLE FAMILY HOMES, WITH LIVING AND DINING ROOM, GOOD SIZE KITCHEN OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM. 3 DECENT SIZE BEDROOMS. MASTER WITH ITS OWN BATH AND WALKIN CLOSET. FULL BATH OUTSIDE. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. HUGE FENCED BACKYARD FOR KIDS AND PETS TO PLAY AROUND. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CANTON, WITH EASY ACCESS TO DETROIT DOWNTOWN, ANN ARBOR, AND AIRPORT. GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTRY. MINUTES TO THE BEST RESTAURANTS, SHOPPINGS. HOME IS VACANT, PLEASE USE CAUTION WHEN VIEWING THE HOME. THIS WONT LAST LONG. MAKE YOUR APPT TODAY.