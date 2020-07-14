All apartments in Melvindale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Gale Gardens Apartments

30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2 · (256) 414-9875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI 48122
Melvindale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 180-103 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 160-303 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 160-104 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115-104 · Avail. Sep 7

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gale Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
Gale Gardens, located in Melvindale, MI is conveniently minutes from I-94 and I-75. Our community is just a short drive to Henry Ford Community College, Baker College, Downtown Detroit, Ford, Visteon, and Oakwood Health System. Our one and two bedroom apartments include all appliances, air conditioning and vertical blinds throughout. Our pet-friendly community offers a clubhouse, ample parking, on-site laundry, and more. Ask about our Police, Fire and Military discount as well. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Gale Gardens. We provide easy to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine simple. Call or us to schedule a tour today and find out why Gale Gardens is the next place you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 Per applicant over 18
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 lbs and under No Aggressive Breeds, Pitbulls are prohibited in Melvindale
Parking Details: Open Parking no assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gale Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Gale Gardens Apartments has 4 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gale Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Gale Gardens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gale Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Gale Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gale Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Gale Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Gale Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Gale Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Gale Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gale Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gale Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Gale Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Gale Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Gale Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Gale Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gale Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Gale Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gale Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
