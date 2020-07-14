Gale Gardens Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance online portal

Gale Gardens, located in Melvindale, MI is conveniently minutes from I-94 and I-75. Our community is just a short drive to Henry Ford Community College, Baker College, Downtown Detroit, Ford, Visteon, and Oakwood Health System. Our one and two bedroom apartments include all appliances, air conditioning and vertical blinds throughout. Our pet-friendly community offers a clubhouse, ample parking, on-site laundry, and more. Ask about our Police, Fire and Military discount as well. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Gale Gardens. We provide easy to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine simple. Call or us to schedule a tour today and find out why Gale Gardens is the next place you will want to call home.