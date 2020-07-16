All apartments in Washtenaw County
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:18 AM

9629 Harbour Cove Court #25 - 1

9629 Harbour Cove Court · (313) 649-3999
Location

9629 Harbour Cove Court, Washtenaw County, MI 48197

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This a beautiful tri-level home! Owner willing to lease it out. Newer carpet, kitchen, all Bathrooms, Large Closets with mirrored doors, neutral decor, lower master bedroom can be used as a family room or bedroom, has a Master Bath, and two walk-in closets. Carport right outside your door. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE LAKE with dock. You will need to see it. First Month Rent & Deposit 1- mo. Must be employed for 6 months or more, show proof of employment, NO EVECTIONS! Due to COVID-19 we are working part-time in the office you can email us your questions or concerns or fill out an application we will return your call ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

