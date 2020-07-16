9629 Harbour Cove Court #25 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

This a beautiful tri-level home! Owner willing to lease it out. Newer carpet, kitchen, all Bathrooms, Large Closets with mirrored doors, neutral decor, lower master bedroom can be used as a family room or bedroom, has a Master Bath, and two walk-in closets. Carport right outside your door. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE LAKE with dock. You will need to see it. First Month Rent & Deposit 1- mo. Must be employed for 6 months or more, show proof of employment, NO EVECTIONS! Due to COVID-19 we are working part-time in the office you can email us your questions or concerns or fill out an application we will return your call ASAP.