Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM

22 Apartments For Rent Near Mercy College

184 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.

1 Unit Available
Lagrange
545 E Hudson St
545 East Hudson Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1281 sqft
3 Bed Home - LaGrange Neighborhood - ___***COMING SOON***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty at 419-385-5555 to set up a showing. Great family home located on a very peaceful block of Hudson in North Toledo.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.

1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3515 Wersell Ave
3515 Wersell Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Corner Lot - Fresh Paint & New Carpet In This 3 Bed/1 Bath House In Toledo. The House Sits On A Corner Lot And Has A Picket Fence Around The Side Yard.

1 Unit Available
East Toledo
647 E Broadway St
647 East Broadway, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$747
1212 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in East Toledo. Amenities included: fridge and stove. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $747/month rent. $747 security deposit required and Down payment.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.

1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
1802 Bigelow
1802 Bigelow Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
850 sqft
Just and Simple 2 Bedroom House - Showing schedule every day from 9 am to 6 pm. New carpet and flooring throughout the entire home! Kitchen cabinets and countertops and large kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Onyx
1011 Woodland Ave
1011 Woodland Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1351 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath on Woodland - This 1,351 SqFt. 3 Bed 1.5 bath house is absolutely stunning. The large living room features a ceiling fan and gas fireplace. The dining room boats built-in display cabinets for extra storage.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1912 Perth St
1912 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1464 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
House for rent - Property Id: 185541 Text/Phone: 414-617-0923 Email: propertiesAMAM@gmail.com located in a very good neighborhood. House inside is painted last week. Completely New bathroom. Ready to move in.

1 Unit Available
Lagrange
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ - Buckeyenw/Rentals.

1 Unit Available
Lagrange
220 East Pearl Street
220 East Pearl Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1362 sqft
Cute three bedroom one bath with front porch for rent. Rear parking. Many features throughout.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1944 Macomber St
1944 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a two bedroom apartment currently available at 1944 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes water, sewer, and trash.

1 Unit Available
South Side
860 Prouty
860 Prouty Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
1490 sqft
3 Bedroom in S. Toledo - This is an awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home featuring a living room, dining room, basement and garage. Drive by and check it out. If interested, call Flex Realty Property Management at 419-843-4335 to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1944 Crosswell Place
1944 Crosswell Place, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
1056 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Duplex Apartment in the Ottawa Area - 2 Bed/1 Bath upper duplex apartment in the Ottawa area available for a Housing Voucher recipient. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. There is a separate washer and dryer hookup for the unit.

1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1833 Oakwood Ave
1833 Oakwood Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
1048 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Area Home - 3 Bed/1 Bath home with a large living room and built in cabinet in the dining room. New carpet and paint throughout. There is a fenced backyard and full basement.

1 Unit Available
TOTCO
2477 FRANKLIN
2477 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1252 sqft
North Side Home - 3 bed 1 bath Living room, dining room. Kitchen. North side of Toledo. No Pets. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years.

1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3125 Cottage
3125 Cottage Avenue, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
1098 sqft
Freshly Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath Home - Make this comfortable 2 bedroom house your home. New beautiful flooring throughout the first floor and bathroom. New furnace and water heater. Appliances include gas stove and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
South Side
1045 Orchard St
1045 Orchard Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
989 sqft
Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath On Orchard Located In South End - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home On Orchard Located In The South End. New Vinyl Flooring In Family Room and Formal Dining Room. Updates Include Kitchen Flooring, Counters.

1 Unit Available
South Side
137 1/2 Gibbons St
137 1/2 Gibbons St, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$475
652 sqft
Two bedroom with one bathroom unit for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Updated kitchen and bathroom * New flooring throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

