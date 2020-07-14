Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking

Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by charming greenery, with all the amenities of the Superior Township and Ypsilanti communities just a stone’s throw away. You can even get to the hustle and bustle of Ann Arbor in just 20 minutes. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?



***Tour24*** Redwood Superior Township is now offering the option to take a self-guided, in-person tour of the neighborhood and our model floor plan with the download of our Tour24 app! The app serves as an extension of our team, walking you through the specifics of our neighborhood and model floor plan in real-time, so you get all the information our leasing team would share with you during a traditional tour. Visit our site and click the Tour24 logo to register or copy and paste the link below into your browser!