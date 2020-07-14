All apartments in Washtenaw County
Redwood Superior Township
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Redwood Superior Township

1725 Cardiff Row · (833) 283-7872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI 48198

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,433

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,549

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,674

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Superior Township.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by charming greenery, with all the amenities of the Superior Township and Ypsilanti communities just a stone’s throw away. You can even get to the hustle and bustle of Ann Arbor in just 20 minutes. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

***Tour24*** Redwood Superior Township is now offering the option to take a self-guided, in-person tour of the neighborhood and our model floor plan with the download of our Tour24 app! The app serves as an extension of our team, walking you through the specifics of our neighborhood and model floor plan in real-time, so you get all the information our leasing team would share with you during a traditional tour. Visit our site and click the Tour24 logo to register or copy and paste the link below into your browser!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
Parking Details: Attached Garage. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Attached Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Superior Township have any available units?
Redwood Superior Township offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,433. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Superior Township have?
Some of Redwood Superior Township's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Superior Township currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Superior Township is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Superior Township pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Superior Township is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Superior Township offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Superior Township offers parking.
Does Redwood Superior Township have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Superior Township does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Superior Township have a pool?
No, Redwood Superior Township does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Superior Township have accessible units?
No, Redwood Superior Township does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Superior Township have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Superior Township has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Superior Township have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Superior Township has units with air conditioning.
