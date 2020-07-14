Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Nestled in the country-like setting of Dexter, Walkabout Creek is located just minutes away from Ann Arbor. Discover spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments, all with private entrances, washer/dryer, and garage. Experience the charm of downtown Dexter, visiting the local bakery, pizzeria and farmers market. Live the life you've always wanted at Walkabout Creek! Proud Sponsor of Dexter Daze!