Walkabout Creek

Lease Length: 6, 12, and 18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 per apartment
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom) - may vary
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No exotic animals - please call office for breed restirctions
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Each home comes with a private detached one-car garage and an assigned parking space. The enclosed garage provides additional storage area. Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Garage has large storage shelf.