Walkabout Creek
Walkabout Creek

2230 Melbourne Ave · (734) 304-5079
Location

2230 Melbourne Ave, Dexter, MI 48130
Dexter

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walkabout Creek.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Nestled in the country-like setting of Dexter, Walkabout Creek is located just minutes away from Ann Arbor. Discover spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments, all with private entrances, washer/dryer, and garage. Experience the charm of downtown Dexter, visiting the local bakery, pizzeria and farmers market. Live the life you've always wanted at Walkabout Creek! Proud Sponsor of Dexter Daze!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, and 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 per apartment
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom) - may vary
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No exotic animals - please call office for breed restirctions
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Each home comes with a private detached one-car garage and an assigned parking space. The enclosed garage provides additional storage area. Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Garage has large storage shelf.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walkabout Creek have any available units?
Walkabout Creek has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Walkabout Creek have?
Some of Walkabout Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walkabout Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Walkabout Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walkabout Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Walkabout Creek is pet friendly.
Does Walkabout Creek offer parking?
Yes, Walkabout Creek offers parking.
Does Walkabout Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walkabout Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walkabout Creek have a pool?
Yes, Walkabout Creek has a pool.
Does Walkabout Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Walkabout Creek has accessible units.
Does Walkabout Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walkabout Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Walkabout Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Walkabout Creek has units with air conditioning.
