jackson county
28 Apartments for rent in Jackson County, MI📍
Autumn Woods
3500 Commons Blvd, Jackson, MI
1 Bedroom
$589
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$707
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1152 sqft
We are proud to offer superior resident services in a conveniently located, relaxed and peaceful atmosphere.
159 W PEARL ST
159 West Pearl Street, Jackson, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 159 W PEARL ST in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1500 W MORRELL ST
1500 West Morrell Street, Jackson, MI
Studio
$900
1400 sqft
1500 W. Morrell ~ COMMERCIAL ~ The lower level, previously used as a dental office, with a kitchenette, half bath, former reception area, many other rooms all plumbed, with counters, cabinets, and wired for internet.
163 W Pearl St Apt 202
163 West Pearl Street, Jackson, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
Short Term/Long Term lease available. Luxury 1 bed 1 bath furnished unit in heart of downtown Jackson comes with all appliances such as Stainless steel: Fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Washer and dryer are included. High speed internet and Tv..
1034 Cambry Cir
1034 Cambry Cir, Jackson County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1500 sqft
New 3 Bed/2 Bath Home. Stimulus Deal on Now. - Property Id: 308254 Just arrived at Andover in Grass Lake. Check out this amazing floor plan. Call 517-234-1472 https://www.fourleafprop.com/andover.html Top Reasons to Live at Andover 1.
1301 Greenwood Ave
1301 Greenwood Avenue, Jackson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Luxurious 3 bed 1 bath first floor apartment. No Pets. Comes with all appliances inside unit. Tenant Responsible for Trash pick up service. Gas, electric, water, sewer, lawn and snow removal included in rent. Tenant is not allowed to paint.
723 W Ganson St Apt 1
723 West Ganson Street, Jackson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath lower unit. Appliances includes fridge and stove. Large front porch. Tenant is responsible for lawn-care of front and backyard and would have access to the shed out back.
605 1/2 S Grinnell St
605 1/2 S Grinnell St, Jackson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Cute Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment upstairs unit. No pets. This rental does not participate in voucher programs. No smokers. Unit comes with Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. In the basement there is a designated washer and dryer.
300 Steward Ave # 3
300 Steward Avenue, Jackson, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished unit comes with Cable Tv and Internet. All utilities are included. Near Downtown Jackson. Private Parking available. Coin Laundry available in basement. Nice and Clean. No pets. CALL 517-990-8524 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4672813)
238 Cooks Lndg
238 Cooks Landing, Michigan Center, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Amazing lakefront house, unbelievable view!!!! Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath lakefront cottage central air and heating. Short term rental From September 5th to May 19th. NO cats. One dog is okay. Fully furnished with all appliances.
6454 N Shore Dr
6454 North Shore Drive, Jackson County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
Short Term rental, from September 5th to May 19th. Luxurious newly built fully furnished lakefront house with 4 bedrooms 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances such as: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer & Dryer included. No pets.
610 Backus St
610 Backus Street, Jackson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Single family home with updates. Main level laundry room off the kitchen, fenced in yard, garage, office nook off the living room. Lots of charachter. Call The All-Pro Agents at 782-4809. www.allprorentsjackson.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE178733)
117 Lakeside Dr
117 Lakeside Drive, Grass Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
COMING SOON: Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home. Relax and enjoy the summer on the sun porch or in your fenced in back yard. Attached 2-car garage. Stove and fridge included.
609 Webb St
609 Webb Street, Jackson, MI
4 Bedrooms
$975
All new carpet and paint inside! Freshly remodeled and rent ready! Main level laundry room, garage, nice yard. Large kitchen. Spacious layout, two bedrooms upstairs and two down. Master bedroom has a walk in closet.
4950 N Lake rd
4950 North Lake Road, Jackson County, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
LAST AVAILABLE UNIT! Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit has lake living without lake pricing. These apartments have had many updates from new windows and new exterior doors to fresh paint and new eves.
4561 N Lake Road
4561 North Lake Road, Jackson County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
3809 sqft
Back up for rental to no fault of the home; remember this is a Fully Furnished Historic Home. Escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the fresh air of country living, at a historic and picturesque farmhouse on beautiful Clark Lake.
302 Seymour Ave
302 Seymour Avenue, Jackson, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
1652 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5668561)
2609 Cobb Rd
2609 Cobb Rd, Jackson County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$995
This beautiful two-story, four-bedroom, one-bathroom home with central air won't last long! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to restaurants, shopping, and parks. This home features a spacious yard with a shed for storage.
10507 W US 12
10507 US Route 12, Lenawee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1716 sqft
FOR RENT ONLY!! Well Maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch lakefront home, with great open floor plan, enclosed porch, and majestic lakefront views! Seller reserves the right to approve all Tenants and their applications.
123 W MAIN Street
123 West Main Street, Stockbridge, MI
Studio
$500
2000 sqft
Excellent location with high visibility located in 1st block of downtown Stockbridge. This 3,000 sq. ft. space has just recently been remolded and is ready for your new business opportunity. Solid glass along main street allows for a showroom.
805 N. Monroe Street
805 North Monroe Street, Albion, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
4 bedroom 2 full bath , 2 bedroom up and a bathroom up, 2 bedrooms and bathroom down ... both baths have full tub/shower. Nice screened in back patio opening into a fenced in yard. Unfinished basement, shed in back yard . Natural hard wood floors.
508 Lombard Street
508 Lombard Street, Albion, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
12620 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, 1 bedroom and bath downstairs, Basement features work shop/mech with benches, office area with desk and built in file cabinet.
105 Sunset Court
105 Sunset Ct, Jonesville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
Available 08/10/20 Ranch Style Duplex - Property Id: 323546 Two bedroom, 1 bath, ranch style duplex in Jonesville. High efficiency furnace.
23012 Evergreen circle
23012 Evergreen Cir, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1568 sqft
Affordable, Luxury Home in Chelsea! - Property Id: 323105 Single Family Home with garage! Starting at $1,506/month, including lot rent! This home has features for families of all sizes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jackson County area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, Kellogg Community College, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and Michigan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Toledo, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Westland have apartments for rent.
