lenawee county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
28 Apartments for rent in Lenawee County, MI📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Whitetail Ridge
405 White Tail Ridge, Tecumseh, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Incredible large home undergoing complete renovation in a great family neighborhood. New renovations include new painting, porcelain tile, laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
10507 W US 12
10507 US Route 12, Lenawee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1716 sqft
FOR RENT ONLY!! Well Maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch lakefront home, with great open floor plan, enclosed porch, and majestic lakefront views! Seller reserves the right to approve all Tenants and their applications.
Results within 5 miles of Lenawee County
Verified
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sylvania
3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1331 sqft
Off Hwy 20 just blocks from outdoor recreation at Secor Metropark. Pet-friendly units with vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, vinyl flooring, kitchen pantries, and private garages.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Sylvania
4994 S. Main Street - 4
4994 Main Street, Sylvania, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
700 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath Townhome in Sylvania (& Sylvania Schools). Hardwood floors/carpet, appliances included, pet friendly, washer & dryer on site. Off main St. great location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6454 N Shore Dr
6454 North Shore Drive, Jackson County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
Short Term rental, from September 5th to May 19th. Luxurious newly built fully furnished lakefront house with 4 bedrooms 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances such as: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer & Dryer included. No pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4950 N Lake rd
4950 North Lake Road, Jackson County, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
LAST AVAILABLE UNIT! Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit has lake living without lake pricing. These apartments have had many updates from new windows and new exterior doors to fresh paint and new eves.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4561 N Lake Road
4561 North Lake Road, Jackson County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
3809 sqft
Back up for rental to no fault of the home; remember this is a Fully Furnished Historic Home. Escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the fresh air of country living, at a historic and picturesque farmhouse on beautiful Clark Lake.
Results within 10 miles of Lenawee County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Linwood St 36
1 Linwood Avenue, Delta, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
WATERFRONT APT In Downtown Dayton Historic Area - Property Id: 52005 WATERFRONT APT. WITH RIVERFRONT SUNROOM **EastRiverPlace.com** Come live on the WATERFRONT at river's edge of DOWNTOWN Dayton.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 E Duncan St Apt 2B
1001 East Duncan Street, Manchester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1136 sqft
Available 08/15/20 For Rent - Occupancy mid-August. Second floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo at River Ridge. All appliances, beautiful deck over looking woods. Club house available, fitness facility, water and carport included in rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
582 Ivyland St
582 Ivyland St, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1680 sqft
RANCH CONDO (construction completed 2019)boasts open floor plan with immediate occupancy. Located just six miles from downtown Ann Arbor at the Villas of Inglewood Park. Spacious kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and large island.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 Van Nest St
207 Van Nest Street, Dundee, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
Ranch style apartment available 08/01/20. Includes no utilities in the rent price. Security deposit is equal to the rent price. Featuring a spacious kitchen and bedrooms, air conditioning, located minutes from downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
3910 Clareridge upper
3910 Clareridge Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1305 sqft
2 bedroom duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years. Must be able to get gas and electric on in your name.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Saline
133 Burwyck Park Dr
133 Burwyck Park Drive, Saline, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller properties, LLC 734-369-8239. Burwyck Park condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with maple hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
5619 Chippewa Rd
5619 Chippewa Road, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
690 sqft
Location: Toledo, OH Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
236 First Street
236 1st Street, Milan, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1319 sqft
Charming 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Turn of the Century Farmhouse with Enclosed Front Porch on Fenced Lot just a short walk to Downtown Milan.French Doors lead to First Floor Master with entrance to another room that could be 2nd Bedroom or Study.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4614 W Sawgrass Drive
4614 Sawgrass Dr W, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2754 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Stonebridge golf community. Very inviting home with upscale finishes and in move-in condition. Hardwood floors throughout most of main level.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
4231 Harvest Ln - 3
4231 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
675 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom for rent in single story building. Close to Franklin Park Mall and many shops and restaurants. Washington Local Schools. Owner pays heat, water, and trash. Tenant pays electric with water, sewer, and gas charge.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Ottawa Hills
2149 Evergreen Road - 1, #1
2149 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6346 Trumpeter
6346 Trumpeter Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1418 sqft
Very Nice Newer 3 Story Condo For Rent With $16,000 In Upgrades Including Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Moen Faucets, One Bedroom and One Full Bath on Lower Level, Two Bedrooms and Full Bath on Upper Level. Half Bath on Ground Floor.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Ottawa Hills
4012 West Bancroft Street - 5
4012 West Bancroft Street, Ottawa Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
825 sqft
Awesome 2 bed 1 bath unit in Ottawa Hills! Only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment! Each unit comes with 1 covered garage space Historic Building with 8 beautiful apartments located in Ottawa Hills! Ottawa Hills Schools, on-site shared
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Saline
701 COVENTRY Court
701 Coventry Ct, Saline, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1708 sqft
NEWER WELL-MAINTAINED RANCH IN DESIRABLE BRECONSHIRE SUBDIVISION! CUL-DE-SAC SETTING WITH WALKOUT BASEMENT AND NICE WOODED BACKYARD VIEWS FROM THE 200 SQFT COMPOSITE DECK. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
282 Warner Place
282 Warner Place, Washtenaw County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3495 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom executive home for rent in Saline Schools convenient to US-23, Toyota Tech Center, UM 19 min and much more. This is a small quiet neighborhood with open space on one side and tree-lined backyard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
4032 Garden Estates Dr
4032 Garden Estates Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Slyvania Talmadge area - Property Id: 247663 Nice, large 2 bedroom, 2 full tile bathroom apartment. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. One car detached garage with remote included. Lots of storage in apartment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
424 E MONROE
424 East Monroe Street, Dundee, MI
Studio
$1,000
550 sqft
Renovated office suite. Adjacent to Dental Practice. High Traffic Location. High Visibility. Close to Kroger. New heating and cooling.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lenawee County area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and Michigan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Detroit, Toledo, Lansing, Ann Arbor, and Farmington Hills have apartments for rent.
