5145 Hensley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Looking to tour this home? Call Jen Langenburg 734.476.5400. You will love the curb appeal of this home in Vienna Woods Subdivision on over an acre of property in Scio Township. This home boasts over 2,000 sq feet and features 4 bedrooms & 2.1 baths. Lots of common space on the first floor with a formal living room, dining room, family room and kitchen. The kitchen overlooks the parklike backyard. This home is filled with natural light. Relaxing outdoor patio area with Southern exposure. This home has two decorative fireplaces to add to the decor. Master bedroom is en suite & is large enough to fit a King size bed. All bedrooms on the second floor are ample in size. & all have new carpeting. Full basement with washer & dryer. Large two car garage with covered walkway to the house. Landlord takes care of landscaping & snow removal. Home can be partially furnished at additional cost. Owner will consider pets with references ~ Non-refundable pet deposit & additional monthly fee. Absolutely no smoking. Ann Arbor Schools ~ Abbot, Forsythe & Skyline. Easy access to I-94. Just minutes to Downtown Ann Arbor. Lots of restaurants and shopping nearby. Welcoming neighborhood with nearby nature areas to walk, run & bike.