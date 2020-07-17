All apartments in Washtenaw County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:36 PM

5145 Hensley Drive

5145 Hensley Drive · (734) 476-5400
Location

5145 Hensley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI 48103

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2109 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Looking to tour this home? Call Jen Langenburg 734.476.5400. You will love the curb appeal of this home in Vienna Woods Subdivision on over an acre of property in Scio Township. This home boasts over 2,000 sq feet and features 4 bedrooms & 2.1 baths. Lots of common space on the first floor with a formal living room, dining room, family room and kitchen. The kitchen overlooks the parklike backyard. This home is filled with natural light. Relaxing outdoor patio area with Southern exposure. This home has two decorative fireplaces to add to the decor. Master bedroom is en suite & is large enough to fit a King size bed. All bedrooms on the second floor are ample in size. & all have new carpeting. Full basement with washer & dryer. Large two car garage with covered walkway to the house. Landlord takes care of landscaping & snow removal. Home can be partially furnished at additional cost. Owner will consider pets with references ~ Non-refundable pet deposit & additional monthly fee. Absolutely no smoking. Ann Arbor Schools ~ Abbot, Forsythe & Skyline. Easy access to I-94. Just minutes to Downtown Ann Arbor. Lots of restaurants and shopping nearby. Welcoming neighborhood with nearby nature areas to walk, run & bike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5145 Hensley Drive have any available units?
5145 Hensley Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5145 Hensley Drive have?
Some of 5145 Hensley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5145 Hensley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5145 Hensley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5145 Hensley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5145 Hensley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5145 Hensley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5145 Hensley Drive offers parking.
Does 5145 Hensley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5145 Hensley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5145 Hensley Drive have a pool?
No, 5145 Hensley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5145 Hensley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5145 Hensley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5145 Hensley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5145 Hensley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5145 Hensley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5145 Hensley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
