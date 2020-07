260 CLOVERLEAF Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets hot tub fireplace

WELL MAINTAINED LOVELY 4 BEDROOM HOME IN ANN ARBOR! NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD IN ENTRY & KITCHEN NOOK. CATHEDRAL CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM. MASTER SUITE W/SPA TUB & WALK-IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT W/BATHROOM. GREAT LOCATION IN ARBOR POINTE ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. NICE LANDSCAPE W/ SPRINKLER SYSTEM. FIRST MONTH RENT, NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE AND 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE AT SIGNING THE LEASE. NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. APPLICATION FORM, CREDIT REPORT W/ SCORES, AND EMPLOYMENT REQUIRED. LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. NO PETS. READY TO MOVE IN!