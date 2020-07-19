20324 Jerusalem

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Lehman & Scheffler Exclusive Call Tammy Lehman at 734-320-0959 to schedule. Turn of the Century home located on quiet street just minutes from the highway for the commuter. Home features a nice updated kitchen with new counters and sink and main floor laundry a nice dining space with pine plank flooring, 2 nice sized bedrooms on the main floor (one with a non conforming closet because it does not have hanging but does have shelves) and a large living room and separate family room. Upstairs you will find 4 additional bedrooms, 1 updated full bath and large walking closet to use for linen/blankets. There is a 1 car attached garage and ample parking for additional outside along circular drive. Many updates throughout including baths, kitchen and laminate flooring as well as most of the paint. 12 month min. lease. Tenant to pay all utilities, lawn and snow removal.