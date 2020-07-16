All apartments in Washtenaw County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

1015 E SUMMERFIELD GLEN Circle

1015 West Summerfield Glen · (248) 374-6867
Location

1015 West Summerfield Glen, Washtenaw County, MI 48103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,590

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
SUPPER CLEAN LIKE A NEW, UPPER LEVEL UNIT**2 BED /2 FULL BATH** 2014 YR BUILT. 2020 NEW PAINT/BLINDS/TOILETS/FIXTURES. All upgrades: Kitchen granite, 42 inch cherry color cabinet/ all appliances/ wet bar style breakfast peninsular overlook to Dining and living room. laundry room with extra capacity washer/ Dryer. All bathroom counter tops are granite and ceramic tile flooring. Lots of windows, brand new blinds. Huge Master suit with seating area ample closets. Detached 1 car garage w/lots of quests parking lots. Nice balcony.play ground, walkway.easy access to I-94 and M-14/ close to Rec center,Downtown, Stadium,Mall. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash & Maintenance. Prefer Minimum 2 years or Corporate lease. CREDIT SCORE 730+, 4 RECENT PAY STUBS, W-2 FORM (OR EMPLOYMENT LETTER), 3 RECENT BANK STATEMENTS & DRIVERS LICENSE ARE REQUIRED WHEN APPLYING FOR THIS PROPERTY. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. 1.5 SECURITY DEPOSIT. NON NONREFUNDABLE $250. CLEANING FEE. $75 APPLICATION FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

