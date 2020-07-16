1015 E SUMMERFIELD GLEN Circle

Amenities

SUPPER CLEAN LIKE A NEW, UPPER LEVEL UNIT**2 BED /2 FULL BATH** 2014 YR BUILT. 2020 NEW PAINT/BLINDS/TOILETS/FIXTURES. All upgrades: Kitchen granite, 42 inch cherry color cabinet/ all appliances/ wet bar style breakfast peninsular overlook to Dining and living room. laundry room with extra capacity washer/ Dryer. All bathroom counter tops are granite and ceramic tile flooring. Lots of windows, brand new blinds. Huge Master suit with seating area ample closets. Detached 1 car garage w/lots of quests parking lots. Nice balcony.play ground, walkway.easy access to I-94 and M-14/ close to Rec center,Downtown, Stadium,Mall. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash & Maintenance. Prefer Minimum 2 years or Corporate lease. CREDIT SCORE 730+, 4 RECENT PAY STUBS, W-2 FORM (OR EMPLOYMENT LETTER), 3 RECENT BANK STATEMENTS & DRIVERS LICENSE ARE REQUIRED WHEN APPLYING FOR THIS PROPERTY. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. 1.5 SECURITY DEPOSIT. NON NONREFUNDABLE $250. CLEANING FEE. $75 APPLICATION FEE.