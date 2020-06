Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 1 in half bath with a 1.5 detached garage. No basement! This home has all newer appliances including washer and dryer in laundry room. Newly updated inside with granite countertops, newer floors in laundry and upper bedroom which has half bathroom. Hardwood floors in living room and 2 bedrooms that have been refinished and polyurethaned. ADT active alarm system with monitoring. 24 month lease $1050 a month. 1st months rent and 1 in half months security deposit is required for move in.



(RLNE5237018)