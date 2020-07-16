All apartments in Warren
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

7504 Lozier St

7504 Lozier Avenue · (313) 444-3037
Location

7504 Lozier Avenue, Warren, MI 48091
Southwest Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7504 Lozier St · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
7504 Lozier, Warren - 7504 Lozier, Warren
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home- now available for rent!
Amenities:
• Updated kitchen
• Updated bathroom
• New cabinets in kitchen and bathroom
• New flooring in kitchen and bathroom
• Freshly painted
Requirements:
• No evictions
• No landlord/ tenant judgements
• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check
• No collection accounts
• No active bankruptcies
• Utilities must be in the applicant’s name by the time of the scheduled move-in
• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application

Disclaimer- please note that there are no appliances included with this property. Only the amenities listed above are the amenities that are included with this rental property.

Please call or text (313) 444-4861 to schedule a showing

(RLNE4820155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Lozier St have any available units?
7504 Lozier St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 7504 Lozier St currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Lozier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Lozier St pet-friendly?
No, 7504 Lozier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 7504 Lozier St offer parking?
No, 7504 Lozier St does not offer parking.
Does 7504 Lozier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Lozier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Lozier St have a pool?
No, 7504 Lozier St does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Lozier St have accessible units?
No, 7504 Lozier St does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Lozier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 Lozier St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7504 Lozier St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7504 Lozier St does not have units with air conditioning.
