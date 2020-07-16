7504 Lozier St

Amenities

7504 Lozier, Warren - 7504 Lozier, Warren

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home- now available for rent!

Amenities:

• Updated kitchen

• Updated bathroom

• New cabinets in kitchen and bathroom

• New flooring in kitchen and bathroom

• Freshly painted

Requirements:

• No evictions

• No landlord/ tenant judgements

• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check

• No collection accounts

• No active bankruptcies

• Utilities must be in the applicant’s name by the time of the scheduled move-in

• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months

• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application



Disclaimer- please note that there are no appliances included with this property. Only the amenities listed above are the amenities that are included with this rental property.



Please call or text (313) 444-4861 to schedule a showing



(RLNE4820155)