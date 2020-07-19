28234 Universal Drive, Warren, MI 48092 Northwest Warren
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Move in ready condo with easy care laminate floors throughout first floor. Living room & eat in kitchen on entry level. 2 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in/pass through closet connecting to the bathroom. The second bedroom has a balcony overlooking the semi-private patio area and community pool. The basement is unfinished but is painted and tiled and has a laundry area plus lots of extra space. All appliances are included in the sale. Association fees include water and gas. The condo has been cleaned and professionally painted and is ready for new owners to move right in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
