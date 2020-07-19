28234 UNIVERSAL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Move in ready condo with easy care laminate floors throughout first floor. Living room & eat in kitchen on entry level. 2 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in/pass through closet connecting to the bathroom. The second bedroom has a balcony overlooking the semi-private patio area and community pool. The basement is unfinished but is painted and tiled and has a laundry area plus lots of extra space. All appliances are included in the sale. Association fees include water and gas. The condo has been cleaned and professionally painted and is ready for new owners to move right in.