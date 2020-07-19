All apartments in Warren
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

28234 UNIVERSAL Drive

28234 Universal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28234 Universal Drive, Warren, MI 48092
Northwest Warren

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Move in ready condo with easy care laminate floors throughout first floor. Living room & eat in kitchen on entry level. 2 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in/pass through closet connecting to the bathroom. The second bedroom has a balcony overlooking the semi-private patio area and community pool. The basement is unfinished but is painted and tiled and has a laundry area plus lots of extra space. All appliances are included in the sale. Association fees include water and gas. The condo has been cleaned and professionally painted and is ready for new owners to move right in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive have any available units?
28234 UNIVERSAL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warren, MI.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive have?
Some of 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28234 UNIVERSAL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive offer parking?
No, 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive has a pool.
Does 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive have accessible units?
No, 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28234 UNIVERSAL Drive has units with dishwashers.
