Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious remodeled bungalow. This home has been remodeled with a completely renovated bathroom and new carpet in all bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood living space with tons of natural sunlight. Cozy breakfast nook/dining area with large windows and tons of natural light. Large Master with two closets and built-in storage. Beautiful huge backyard with mature trees. Apply Today! This rental won't last long!