Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8

Perfect home for to call home! Welcome to this Ranch in Warren, nothing

to do, just move right in. 3 spacious bedrooms all with newer carpeting.

Living room open to eat in kitchen. Located on a quiet street with easy access

to I-94, quick access to Downtown Detroit. Wont last long at this price,

Hurry! ****may be available for section 8****** Move in costs are 1st months rent

1 1/2 months security deposit and $100 non Refundable cleaning fee. $40 application fee

Set up showings ASAP