Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:21 AM

2125 RIGGS Avenue

2125 Riggs Avenue · (248) 288-3500
Location

2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI 48091
Southwest Warren

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$14,217

Studio · 1 Bath · 11374 sqft

Amenities

The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space. Building floor plan in documents. Can be combined or separate depending on tenant needs. The building has new roof & HVAC’s in 2019, plus fresh paint inside and outside. Industrial building with two loading docks 240/480 power supplies. All outside metal doors and overhead doors are scheduled to be replaced; the west side was done last month. Lease Rate is $15.00/SF plus NNN with 2% annual increase and 25K NRF deposit for 5 year minimum term . (2) 10' x 12' Overhead Doors, 15' - 20' clear height throughout. Perfect location and building for licensed grower. - Very Clean and Well-Maintained Building - Conveniently Located near the Intersection of 10 Mile and Dequindre only Minutes from I-696.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 RIGGS Avenue have any available units?
2125 RIGGS Avenue has a unit available for $14,217 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 2125 RIGGS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2125 RIGGS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 RIGGS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2125 RIGGS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 2125 RIGGS Avenue offer parking?
No, 2125 RIGGS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2125 RIGGS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 RIGGS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 RIGGS Avenue have a pool?
No, 2125 RIGGS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2125 RIGGS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2125 RIGGS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 RIGGS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 RIGGS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 RIGGS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2125 RIGGS Avenue has units with air conditioning.
