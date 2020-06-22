2125 RIGGS Avenue

Amenities

The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space. Building floor plan in documents. Can be combined or separate depending on tenant needs. The building has new roof & HVAC’s in 2019, plus fresh paint inside and outside. Industrial building with two loading docks 240/480 power supplies. All outside metal doors and overhead doors are scheduled to be replaced; the west side was done last month. Lease Rate is $15.00/SF plus NNN with 2% annual increase and 25K NRF deposit for 5 year minimum term . (2) 10' x 12' Overhead Doors, 15' - 20' clear height throughout. Perfect location and building for licensed grower. - Very Clean and Well-Maintained Building - Conveniently Located near the Intersection of 10 Mile and Dequindre only Minutes from I-696.