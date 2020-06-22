All apartments in Warren
21136 Nummer St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

21136 Nummer St

21136 Nummer Street · (248) 243-6648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21136 Nummer Street, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 21136 Nummer St · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow set in a great Warren neighborhood SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 11:30AM!! - 21136 Nummer St
Warren, MI 48089

VIDEO COMING SOON!

SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 11:30AM!!

This 4 bed/1 bath home is located on a cute and quiet street in Warren. This home a large fenced in yard, 4 great sized bedrooms and kitchen with great storage space

This home will go quickly! Call (248) 243-6648 for any questions and visit our website at www.DetroitRentalProperty.com to apply!

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

248-243-6648

Check out www.DetroitRentalProperty.com for all of our available rentals.

(RLNE4146008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21136 Nummer St have any available units?
21136 Nummer St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 21136 Nummer St currently offering any rent specials?
21136 Nummer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21136 Nummer St pet-friendly?
No, 21136 Nummer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 21136 Nummer St offer parking?
No, 21136 Nummer St does not offer parking.
Does 21136 Nummer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21136 Nummer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21136 Nummer St have a pool?
No, 21136 Nummer St does not have a pool.
Does 21136 Nummer St have accessible units?
No, 21136 Nummer St does not have accessible units.
Does 21136 Nummer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21136 Nummer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21136 Nummer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 21136 Nummer St does not have units with air conditioning.
