Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Nice 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow set in a great Warren neighborhood SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 11:30AM!! - 21136 Nummer St

Warren, MI 48089



VIDEO COMING SOON!



SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 11:30AM!!



This 4 bed/1 bath home is located on a cute and quiet street in Warren. This home a large fenced in yard, 4 great sized bedrooms and kitchen with great storage space



This home will go quickly! Call (248) 243-6648 for any questions and visit our website at www.DetroitRentalProperty.com to apply!



We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



248-243-6648



Check out www.DetroitRentalProperty.com for all of our available rentals.



(RLNE4146008)