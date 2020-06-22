All apartments in Warren
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

11051 Dodge Ave

11051 Dodge Avenue · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11051 Dodge Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Perfect Front porch. With a nice little back yard. Great Kitchen with kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms. Down the street from Lincoln HS. This home is a must see!

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2687. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
Van Dyke Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11051 Dodge Ave have any available units?
11051 Dodge Ave has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 11051 Dodge Ave have?
Some of 11051 Dodge Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11051 Dodge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11051 Dodge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11051 Dodge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11051 Dodge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11051 Dodge Ave offer parking?
No, 11051 Dodge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11051 Dodge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11051 Dodge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11051 Dodge Ave have a pool?
No, 11051 Dodge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11051 Dodge Ave have accessible units?
No, 11051 Dodge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11051 Dodge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11051 Dodge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
