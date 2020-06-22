11051 Dodge Ave

Amenities
Perfect Front porch. With a nice little back yard. Great Kitchen with kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms. Down the street from Lincoln HS. This home is a must see!
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2687. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
Yes, Pets are welcome.
Van Dyke Schools
